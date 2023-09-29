Police ask for help finding items after alleged indecent assault

Police are asking for the public's help to find a number of missing items after an incident in Whangārei's Regent yesterday afternoon.
After a member of the public alerted police, officers responded and took a 20-year-old man into custody.
He's been charged with injures with intent to injure, indecent assault, and aggravated robbery.
Now, police are appealing for information about a selection of items.
"While we are unable to comment on specifics of the matter as it is now before the court, we can advise a number of items were taken from the victim during this incident which have not yet been recovered," a police spokesperson said.
"We are now appealing for information from the public to reunite the below items with the rightful owner."
The missing items are:
- A pair of white Nike Air Max shoes,
- a Xiaomi-brand cell phone in a turquoise case,
- a German passport,
- and a dark grey ASUS laptop with a large sticker of a flower on it.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105.
