New Zealand
Police ask for help finding items after alleged indecent assault

18 mins ago
After a member of the public alerted police to the incident, officers responded and took a 20-year-old man into custody.

After a member of the public alerted police to the incident, officers responded and took a 20-year-old man into custody.

Police are asking for the public's help to find a number of missing items after an incident in Whangārei's Regent yesterday afternoon.

After a member of the public alerted police, officers responded and took a 20-year-old man into custody.

He's been charged with injures with intent to injure, indecent assault, and aggravated robbery.

Now, police are appealing for information about a selection of items.

"While we are unable to comment on specifics of the matter as it is now before the court, we can advise a number of items were taken from the victim during this incident which have not yet been recovered," a police spokesperson said.

"We are now appealing for information from the public to reunite the below items with the rightful owner."

The missing items are:

  • A pair of white Nike Air Max shoes,
  • a Xiaomi-brand cell phone in a turquoise case,
  • a German passport,
  • and a dark grey ASUS laptop with a large sticker of a flower on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105.

