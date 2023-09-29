Entertainment
Kourtney Kardashian slams 'narcissist' Kim as sisters clash

5:00am
Kourtney branded sister Kim Kardashian a 'f***** witch' and a narcissist.

Kourtney Kardashian has branded her sister Kim Kardashian a "f****** witch" and "narcissist" in a fierce row.

The 44-year-old reality star was seen arguing with her sister, 42, over the phone as the tense exchange was sparked by a conversation about the latter's collaboration with Dolce and Gabbana, which came just six months after the fashion house designed Kourtney's wedding dress.

In scenes aired on The Kardashians this week, the siblings clashed over the situation, and things blew up when Kim told her: "It's not that original. Everyone does '90s, it's not a new concept."

Kourtney snapped, ranting: "You're talking about the bulls*** details because it's all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about it.

"You cannot stand someone else being the centre of attention. You came to my wedding. You couldn't be happy. You complained from the second you got there till the second you left.

"That's what it's about. Forget about you couldn't be happy. You couldn't be happy for me. You couldn't be happy that I was the centre of attention and you weren't."

Kim insisted "all of this never happened" and that she was "so happy" for her sister when she married Travis Barker in May 2022, but Kourtney insisted she doesn't "need you guys anymore".

Kim claimed Kourtney's friends have told the family they're concerned about her becoming "such a different person", but Kourtney called the SKIMS founder a "narcissist", insisting: "I don't give a f*** what anyone thinks about me."

She added: "I have a happy life and the happiness comes when I get the f*** away from you guys. Specifically you."

Kim responded: "Your kids have even come to me with problems that they have, and they're concerned, so…"

However, Kourtney fired back: "Is that helpful? You're, like, adding it into a fight to have a side. It's you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me.

"It's like you're just a f****** witch and I hate you."

In a confessional, she later suggested her famous family sometimes say cruel things just to hurt each other.

She said: "It's where I work hard at in therapy to change and when I'm reminded to those types of things, it really is hurtful. Why would my family treat me that way?"

