New Zealand
Homicide probe after man found dead following Foxton house fire

10:29am
The fire happened on Reeve St about 4.30am on Wednesday.

The fire happened on Reeve St about 4.30am on Wednesday.

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found dead following a house fire in the Manawatū-Whanganui town of Foxton.

The fire happened on Reeve St about 4.30am on Wednesday.

Central District Crime Manager Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan said the man's body was found in the house and the circumstances of his death are suspicious.

"Police are working hard to establish exactly what has occurred and who is responsible," Sheridan said.

"Further updates will be provided as the investigation allows."

Investigators would like to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Reeve St area in the early hours of Wednesday or who has information which could help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

