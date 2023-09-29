Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson ruled out of World Cup opener

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson will miss the opening game of the ICC Cricket World Cup against England, as he continues to progress his knee rehabilitation.

Williamson will play as a batsman only in today's first warm-up match against Pakistan in Hyderabad, with the aim of batting and fielding in Monday's second and final warm-up against South Africa in Trivandrum.

Coach Gary Stead said the priority was ensuring Williamson had time to progress his return to match fitness.

“Right from the start we’ve taken a long-term view on Kane’s return to play,” Stead said.

“His recovery is tracking well and it’s now a matter of making sure he can cope with the rigours and intensity of international cricket.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ll continue to take a day by day approach to Kane’s rehabilitation and certainly won’t be putting any pressure on him to return before he is ready.”

Tom Latham will captain the side in today’s first warm-up match against Pakistan in Hyderabad which starts at 9:30pm NZT.

The Black Caps take on England in the World Cup opener next Thursday, October 5.