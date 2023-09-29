All Blacks take time out from RWC to visit excited French kids

On the eve of their must-win match against Italy, the All Blacks have taken time out to visit dozens of very excited school children in Lyon.

It was a chance for the players to support Daily Mile — a programme which also runs in New Zealand and encourages kids to be active.

The team were greeted by a roaring welcome from 62 students that would rival some of the packed stadiums seen at this year's World Cup with the likes of Aaron Smith and Caleb Clarke popular figures even in French territory.

"They scream, they shout, they were so happy," teacher David Allinieo told 1News.

"It was a unique occasion for them — only two classes in France will have this chance."

Smith said it was just as special an experience for them in amongst their intense campaign.

"It brings you back to earth and how pumped I would've been as a kid doing the same thing," the All Blacks halfback said.

"Having these opportunities, it's just great watching them get out there and having fun."

The All Blacks hope they'll be doing the same tomorrow when they meet Italy for a spot in this year's quarter-finals.