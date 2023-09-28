New Zealand’s first wet house opens in Wellington

New Zealand’s first ‘wet house’, where homeless men with chronic alcoholism can get help while still drinking, has opened in Wellington.

It provides men with a secure home, food, counselling and addiction services with the aim of reducing their dependence on alcohol.

The facility has been in the planning since 2009, but had been met with funding difficulties and opposition from neighbours.

The $6 million facility is the refurbished men’s night shelter on Taranaki Street. It has 18 bedrooms with ensuites.

The Wellington City Mission will run the facility with funding from the city council.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents are allowed to drink alcohol on site but it won’t be supplied.

The City Missioner Murray Edridge said sobriety is too high a bar for some people who will use the facility.

“The people who come here require alcohol because that’s what their addiction dictates. We know that if they go into a unmanaged withdrawal process that’s incredibly dangerous for their own health and wellbeing.”

He said the idea is to create an environment with shelter, food and care, so people become well enough to reduce their dependence on alcohol.

“This actually keeps the community safe, keeps the individuals and their families safe because it’s the place where their behaviours can be managed to some degree.”

Addiction treatment services are on hand but not compulsory.

“This isn’t an opportunity for someone to come here and drink and do nothing else. However people’s tenure here is not dependent on them accepting help. Sometimes people just need a bit of time for that to happen,” said Edridge.

Overseas evidence shows wet houses work as a way to tackle homelessness.

"It is absolutely working in other countries around the world, we've known that for 20 years, it's just taken a long journey to get here," said Stephanie McIntrye, the former director of Downtown Community Ministry.