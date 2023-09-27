'Wrong and illegal' - Lomu’s widow files legal claim over doco

Nadene Lomu, the widow of rugby legend Jonah Lomu, has filed a legal claim against the New Zealand Film Commission on the rights to his story – alleging a breach of trademark.

The claim comes as production starts on a documentary about the rugby legend, who died at 40 in 2015 after a long battle with a kidney ailment, funded by the New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC).

In a statement to Facebook, Lomu outlined her issues with the documentary, saying she feels it’s “wrong and illegal” to make a documentary about her husband without consent.

“On Monday, September 25, I sent letters from myself to the New Zealand Film Commission and all producers of the Jonah Lomu documentary as I feel that a Jonah Lomu documentary, without my knowledge and consent, is wrong and illegal,” she wrote.

In the post, Lomu attached screenshots of the registered ownership Intellectual property Trademark documents – showing that she is the sole owner of anything to do with his likeness.

“Jonah Lomu’s name, likeness and image, including any film production and entertainment, must be approved and cleared through me as the owner of this IP.

“This stops anyone from trying to exploit and make money off Jonah, and I want to protect the authenticity of his legacy for our two sons, Brayley and Dhyreille.”

She said that in her letters to the NZFC, she “stated my support for their tireless and honest work on getting the New Zealand storytelling out to the world, and I fully support all they do”.

“But on this instance, where my Intellectual Property rights have been violated on the production of a Jonah Lomu documentary, made without my authority or consent nor have I been contacted by anyone in regards to the possibility that there might be a Jonah Lomu documentary.

“I have been forced to write a 'cease and desist’ to the New Zealand Film Commission and the producers involved from continuing down the path that breaches and infringes on my Intellectual Property rights.”

Nadene Lomu and her two sons. (Source: Facebook)

She said the letters were directed from herself to the parties involved, saying her concerns have always been for “the protection of Jonah’s and my children”.

“In saying that, I have no idea on what the story-line or direction of this documentary is taking or where the research has come from, nor has anyone in this process paid attention to see if there are any legal or copyright infringements.”

Lomu highlighted how she has been “painted in so many negative ways by media and the public” saying that bringing up the issue could “rekindle or bring up more negative things about me”.

She elaborated, saying: “As any mother with children would know, their protection of those they love is the most important thing to them, and negative publicity has always followed Jonah around, especially when he was at the top of his sporting career.”

Lomu said she made the post in case letters regarding the documentary started leaking, “and I am again painted in a way that is misleading and untrue”.

“This post is for my protection against any misconceptions about why I would write to the New Zealand Film Commission and the producers of the Jonah Lomu documentary who have infringed on my rights.”

“I wrote the letters out of Aroha and for their understanding.”

She finished by thanking her whanau and supporters for the support shown to her two sons.

“It is never unnoticed, and we truly appreciate you all.”

New Zealand Film Commission responds

In a statement to1News today, the NZFC said the project has been put on hold until the issue has been resolved.

“Lomu has received NZFC development funding and recently, a conditional offer was made to the production for NZFC production funding. We can confirm however, that we have not paid out any production funding for the film to date,” the statement said.

“Before advancing any production funding to a project, it is a standard condition of the NZFC’s that we carry out a full chain of title review and require a chain of title legal opinion from the production’s lawyer which states the producer has all required rights to produce and exploit the film. This condition also applies to this project.”

The NZFC went on to say they do not believe intellectual property rights have been breached.

“However, we take intellectual property rights seriously and require any rights disputes to be resolved or managed before a project progresses.

"We have therefore notified the producer on the project that a rights dispute has been raised regarding the film that would need to be resolved before the project progresses.”