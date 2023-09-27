Te Ao Māori
Watch the highlights from TVNZ's Kaupapa Māori Debate

6:34am

Co-governance, crime and climate change were among the important issues discussed at last night's 1News Kaupapa Māori Debate.

The event – hosted by 1News' Deputy Political Editor Maiki Sherman – focused on the top issues which matter to Māori voters.

The candidates who appeared on behalf of their parties were Labour MP Willie Jackson, National MP Tama Potaka, ACT MP Karen Chhour, Green MP and party co-leader Marama Davidson, Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere and NZ First candidate Shane Jones.

Results from the Ipsos Issues Monitor show the cost of living and housing crises are overwhelmingly the top priorities for Māori voters.

Check out all the highlights in the video above.

