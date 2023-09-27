One dead after early-morning house fire in Foxton

One person is dead after a house fire early this morning in the Manawatū-Whanganui town of Foxton.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Reeve St about 4.30am.
"One person was located in a critical condition and CPR was commenced," a police spokesperson said.
"However they were pronounced deceased shortly after. A scene guard is in place, and inquiries are ongoing."
A Fire and Emergency (FENZ) spokesperson said two crews attended.
Specialist fire investigators are at the scene.
