One dead after early-morning house fire in Foxton

One person is dead after a house fire early this morning in the Manawatū-Whanganui town of Foxton.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Reeve St about 4.30am.

"One person was located in a critical condition and CPR was commenced," a police spokesperson said.

"However they were pronounced deceased shortly after. A scene guard is in place, and inquiries are ongoing."

A Fire and Emergency (FENZ) spokesperson said two crews attended.

Specialist fire investigators are at the scene.