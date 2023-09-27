National promises 300 more beat cops for CBDs if elected

National is promising an extra 300 frontline constables over the next four years to tackle "escalating" inner-city crime, like ram-raids and assaults if it's elected.

The policy will cost $124 million and the party wants to "set out clear expectations" to police district commanders to allocate more resources to city centres.

National's police spokesperson Mark Mitchell said "once relatively safe inner-city areas" were now the subject of escalating crime.

"Crime has escalated under Labour, particularly in downtown and CBD areas including Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Hamilton," he said.

"Much of this increased crime is concentrated in what were once relatively safe inner-city areas, where shop owners and members of the public are expressing concern about a lack of visible police presence on the streets.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That's why National will deliver an extra 300 frontline constables over the next four years, to increase the physical presence of beat officers in CBD areas in major cities dealing with a significant spike in criminal activity."

Mark Mitchell speaking on September 27.

Mitchell continued: "We have seen far too many scenes of youths ram-raiding businesses, violent aggravated robberies, assaults occurring in broad daylight, and gangs discharging firearms near innocent bystanders.

"In addition to funding a net increase in police officers, National will scrap Labour's policing by consent philosophy which has been a failure and encourage a back-to-basics policing model with a focus on highly visible beat and patrol officers building relationships with local shop owners and retailers, increasing contact and interaction with the public, deterring anti-social behaviour and street violence, and reassuring urban communities.

"New Zealand Police are world-class but have been increasingly stretched as they are left to mop up the mess of Labour's soft-on-crime approach."

Labour also pledged to deliver an additional 300 police officers earlier this month.

Mitchell continued: "Only National has the policies to get tough on gangs, to ensure there are consequences for youth offenders, including boot camps, and to ensure sentences better reflect offending and that prisoners have more rehabilitation."