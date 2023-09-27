Golf
1News

Hendry back on the golf course months after cancer diagnosis

55 mins ago

Almost five months since his shock cancer diagnosis, Michael Hendry is back on the golf course.

The Kiwi pro will play on the Charles Tour this weekend at the Tauranga Open as he still recovers from a leukaemia diagnosis in May.

Hendry has been missed on the greens and he’s missed being on them – he had to give up his spot in the 151st Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool in July following his diagnosis among other events.

But those sorts of things don’t stress him as much now.

“I’m a bit more aware of what may take me out so at the end of the day why stop living? I’m just going to try and do as much as I can with whatever time I have left, and that may be a long time, it may be a short time,” he told 1News.

“But I know what I want to do with my life so I’m going to get busy doing it.”

Michael Hendry at the 2023 New Zealand Open.

Michael Hendry at the 2023 New Zealand Open. (Source: Photosport)

Hendry is in remission but still has a way to go in his battle with the cancer still present in his bone marrow and a stem cell transplant needed ideally towards the end of this year if a donor can be found.

“That’s probably the best chance of kicking it in the guts anyway and probably always was,” he said.

“But we had hoped the chemotherapy would be enough to get rid of it.”

Being on the golf course and back with his mates helps him briefly forget about his reality where rounds of chemo have been more common than golf.

"I’m very fortunate I get to do what I love for a job, and it was always about getting back to what I wanted to do with my life.

"I never really knew how much I loved it until probably Covid took it away from me a little bit, and this whole thing this year, it’s really invigorated me and set the fire underneath me to do better."

And the 2017 New Zealand Open winner showed at today’s Pro-Am he’s still in good swing with his first hole a birdie.

Michael Hendry shares a moment with Lydia Ko at the New Zealand Women's Open.

Michael Hendry shares a moment with Lydia Ko at the New Zealand Women's Open. (Source: Photosport)

It's form like that that has him planning to go to Australia at the end of this year to build on the mindset of simply doing what he loves.

"Plan is to go over and play three or four events before the end of the year including the Australian PGA and Australian Open so hopefully there won’t be any curveballs thrown my way then so I can get my fitness back, get my game back in those events with hopefully some level of confidence that I can have some good weeks."

Those plans stem from a commitment Hendry has had to building back up his strength and fitness to the point now where he can walk the course.

“We've been in the gym heaps so I was like, ‘go and do it you feel good’,” wife Tara said.

And sick or not, some things never change.

“I love to compete. I really hate being down the bottom of the leaderboard so I’ll do whatever I can to put myself at the top.”

Even his rivals likely wouldn't mind that this week.

Golf

SHARE ME

More Stories

12-year-old golf prodigy given massive surprise after stunning win

12-year-old golf prodigy given massive surprise after stunning win

He used to play with his coach’s clubs. But not anymore.

Wed, Sep 20

4:32

How 'Warnie' helped Ryan Fox back to the top

How 'Warnie' helped Ryan Fox back to the top

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox on the mental approach that's helped him bounce back from sadness off the course, including channelling the late cricket legend.

Tue, Sep 19

'We polished off some nice French red' - Ryan Fox celebrates big win

'We polished off some nice French red' - Ryan Fox celebrates big win

Mon, Sep 18

One-shot victory: Kiwi Ryan Fox wins PGA Championship

One-shot victory: Kiwi Ryan Fox wins PGA Championship

Mon, Sep 18

Fit-again Rory McIlroy to be 'sensible' at pre-Cup stag do

Fit-again Rory McIlroy to be 'sensible' at pre-Cup stag do

Thu, Sep 7

Alker snatches lead at midway point of Senior major

Alker snatches lead at midway point of Senior major

Sat, Jul 29

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

16 mins ago

Fake nurse jailed after lying multiple times about qualifications

Fake nurse jailed after lying multiple times about qualifications

30 mins ago

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

41 mins ago

SPCA works with farm to improve chickens' quality of life

3:16

SPCA works with farm to improve chickens' quality of life

55 mins ago

Hendry back on the golf course months after cancer diagnosis

2:05

Hendry back on the golf course months after cancer diagnosis

7:56pm

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into water near Rotorua

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into water near Rotorua

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

You’d think having a husband who’d competed on Celebrity Treasure Island not once, but twice, might have come in handy for Matilda Green. You’d think wrong.

30 mins ago

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

The 46-year-old musician - who was most famous for battle-rapping Eminem in the 2002 film 8 Mile, in which he played Lotto - passed away in his sleep.

7:25pm

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

5:46pm

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

5:04pm

Tāme Iti on shock Celebrity Treasure Island decision

Tāme Iti on shock Celebrity Treasure Island decision

4:37pm