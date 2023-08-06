Friends of Kiwi golfer Step Up to fight leukaemia

Hundreds of people have tackled more than 1000 stairs and 50 floors climbing the Sky Tower to raise money for the Leukaemia and Blood Foundation this morning in Auckland.

Among them, a group of 13 women called the "Hike for Mike" team, doing it for a cause with a very personal meaning for one of them.

Tara Hendry, the wife of Kiwi golfer Michael Hendry, took part in the climb with some of her closest friends.

"I found out through a friend that was doing it and I was like, 'I've got to do it'. It's the Leukaemia and Blood Foundation and they are a great support network for people that are going though it," Tara told 1News after completing the Step Up climb.

The Hendrys are going through it. Mike was diagnosed in April and has been undergoing treatment since.

"You just resonate and it's just something we really wanted to support and all my friends, bless them, just jumped on board," Tara said.

"We only found out two weeks before [so] for them to jump on board is pretty awesome."

Mike was stunned by the support.

"All the boys were pretty tame, they didn't want to do it," he joked. "But no, it's great, the whole way through this whole journey has been overwhelming how many people have put their hand up to help and support.

"If we — well, Tara — can do something as simple as walk up some stairs to help a great foundation, then why not?"

43-year-old Mike will start another round of chemotherapy tomorrow.

"I'm doing OK," he said. "All the treatment seems to be affecting me in the right ways and hopefully we'll know for certain how things have panned in a few weeks."

The Hike for Mike team have raised nearly $8000.