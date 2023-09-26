New Zealand
1News

Govt urged to prioritise best interests of children resettling in NZ

By Corazon Miller, 1News Reporter
23 mins ago

Officials are being urged to prioritise the best interests of the children when it comes to balancing concerns around our borders, with the benefits of reuniting family.

Judge Frances Eivers made the comments after 1News revealed that in 2021 around 20 children arrived here without their parents following Afghanistan's fall to the Taliban.

"This is a complex situation and my heart goes out to the mokopuna from Afghanistan who are separated from their whānau," she said.

"I recognise the practical constraints and complexities involved... I urge government agencies to put the best interests of children as a primary consideration in decision-making around family reunification."

A number of the Afghan minors were later found to have parents that came here on separate planes. But for the rest, given there was no immigration policy at the time to reunite them with their parents, officials were faced with a rare humanitarian situation of balancing the children's welfare with their concerns around the border.

They raised concerns that allowing the parents of the dozen others to follow, could set a precedent for dozens more refugees and provide an incentive for the illegal travel of minors across international borders.

Despite the officials' concerns, it's not the first time existing policy has been adapted to unite refugee families.

Under Helen Clark's government in 2004 the Tampa refugees' families were enabled to arrive as part of New Zealand's annual refugee quota - something the president of the Hazara Afghan Association, Assadullah Nazari, wants to see extended to those recent arrivals.

He is one of those who arrived here in 2001 after being rescued by the Tampa container ship from a sinking boat off the coast of Australia.

"For a child parents are everything, so it is important for every single child that they should have their parents," Nazari said.

In his view the parents of the recent arrivals were unlikely to have sent their children ahead in the hopes of being allowed to follow.

"I can guarantee these people who came, that wasn't the case, they purely left Afghanistan to be safe."

Ahmadullah Ahmadi, and Zabiullah Ahmadi, 15, fled Kabul with their grandmother, a New Zealand resident, in the chaos of the August 2021 evacuations. They weren't told until they got here that the rest of their family wouldn't be coming too.

It's at night that they struggle the most.

"You just feel lonely more, you think about your family," Ahmadullah Ahmadi said. "I hope they are going to come soon, so we can be together."

Recently the refugee family reunification category was expanded to allow for the Afghan arrivals, who aren't technically refugees. But the twins' family aren't eligible for the visa. It's currently only accepting applications from those aged 18 and over who have no other adult relative here in New Zealand.

More recently, the Green Party's Golriz Ghahraman said officials created a new category for Ukrainians fleeing war and it could do so again for the small number of Afghan children without their parents.

"We are sort of at a cross-roads globally. We can choose to go the way of Australia with its incredibly harsh inhumane policy around asylum seekers, or we can do what Europe did, which is to have a coordinated humanitarian response when something terrible happens," she said.

"What we are talking about is a tiny, tiny number, which per capita is lower than Australia. So we are not really at a risk of overflowing the system."

New ZealandImmigrationMiddle East

SHARE ME

More Stories

Amnesty for overstayers 'sends the wrong message' - National

Amnesty for overstayers 'sends the wrong message' - National

National's immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says she can't see how the amnesty relates to the Dawn Raids apology as it applies to all ethnicities.

3:19pm

Afghan teen alone in NZ without parents

IN DEPTH

Afghan teen alone in NZ without parents

Arezo Nazari fled when Kabul fell to the Taliban aged 15. She made it to Aotearoa and now shares her story.

Mon, Sep 25

Immigration laws need stability, says adviser group

Immigration laws need stability, says adviser group

Sun, Sep 24

Pilot training programme for foreign doctors shows promise

Pilot training programme for foreign doctors shows promise

Sat, Sep 23

2:45

Labour, National, ACT announce similar immigration policies

Labour, National, ACT announce similar immigration policies

Sat, Sep 23

Flashback Friday: Kim Hill's explosive interview with John Pilger

Flashback Friday: Kim Hill's explosive interview with John Pilger

Fri, Sep 22

2:05

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

Injured crash victims assault emergency services aiding them

0:30

Injured crash victims assault emergency services aiding them

12 mins ago

Election live: Important issues tackled at Kaupapa Māori Debate

9:10

Election live: Important issues tackled at Kaupapa Māori Debate

23 mins ago

Govt urged to prioritise best interests of children resettling in NZ

2:34

Govt urged to prioritise best interests of children resettling in NZ

25 mins ago

Devastated animal control officer resigns after euthanising wrong dog

2:26

Devastated animal control officer resigns after euthanising wrong dog

36 mins ago

Experts alarmed as truck drivers livestream on social media

Experts alarmed as truck drivers livestream on social media

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas agree to keep kids in New York - for now

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas agree to keep kids in New York - for now

The 27-year-old sued her estranged husband last week, alleging he'd blocked her from taking their daughters to the UK.

4:10pm

'Family disease' - Bruce Willis' wife opens up on his dementia battle

'Family disease' - Bruce Willis' wife opens up on his dementia battle

Emma Heming Willis doesn't know if husband Bruce is aware he has dementia.

2:19pm

David McCallum, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., NCIS star, dies aged 90

David McCallum, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., NCIS star, dies aged 90

1:24pm

Tentative deal reached to end Hollywood writer's strike

Tentative deal reached to end Hollywood writer's strike

Mon, Sep 25

Taylor Swift spotted at rumoured NFL star suitor's game

Taylor Swift spotted at rumoured NFL star suitor's game

Mon, Sep 25