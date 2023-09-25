Health
1News

Woman dies after doctor's failure delays cancer diagnosis

11 mins ago
Hospital bed corridor.

Hospital bed corridor. (Source: istock.com)

A woman in her 60s died after a GP failed to physically examine her during an appointment, leading to a delayed oesophageal cancer diagnosis, the Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC) has found.

The woman attended consultations with two different doctors at the same medical centre in 2020.

She had symptoms including fatigue, weight loss, and eating difficulties, and a history of heavy drinking and high blood pressure.

"The first doctor the woman saw (a part time locum) requested blood tests for a general initial investigation," the HDC said.

A locum worker is temporarily filling in for another doctor who is ill or on leave.

The blood tests came back mostly normal, apart from indicating the woman's thyroxine level was low.

"The doctor said she made a request to the public hospital for an ultrasound scan of the woman's liver."

The hospital's radiology department wrote a letter back, advising the woman was classed as "category C", meaning she would have to wait 30-38 weeks for an ultrasound. The letter asked the doctor to review this categorisation — but it initially went to the wrong place.

"The letter was sent to another practice at which the doctor worked and then it was posted to the correct medical centre. However the doctor does not remember ever seeing it," the HDC said.

The woman then visited the same medical centre again, later that month. She was seen by a different doctor.

By now, her family was "very concerned". Her husband attended the appointment with her and he did most of the talking.

"The second doctor did not perform a physical examination or record any vital signs. He prescribed levothyroxine (for thyroid hormone deficiency) and omeprazole (for indigestion) and planned to review the woman again in four to six weeks' time and repeat blood tests."

The second doctor said he told the woman she should be admitted to hospital that day — but he claimed she refused because it was a public holiday. The woman's husband told the HDC he didn't remember hearing that advice, and it wasn't recorded in the clinical notes.

Five days later, she presented to the hospital's emergency department. She was no longer able to swallow liquids.

At the hospital, she was diagnosed with metastatic oesophageal cancer, and died a few weeks later.

The findings

Aged Care Commissioner Carolyn Cooper found the second doctor breached the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights by failing to examine the woman's abdomen. Cooper urged him to apologise to the family.

She also recommended the medical centre's owner "consider the implementation of a new management process for filing of documents and consider implementing a new system for the appropriate management of locums, to ensure continuity of care".

Cooper also criticised the first doctor's documentation as "incomplete", and said the medical centre "lacked policies regarding the management of outstanding results and tasks of short-term locum doctors".

New ZealandHealth

SHARE ME

More Stories

Food industry fighting proposed junk food marketing rules

Food industry fighting proposed junk food marketing rules

Advertising of junk food is a "major contributor" to the diseases sending New Zealanders to an early grave, the Ministry of Health says.

11:38am

Pharmacists fear reversing pseudoephedrine ban could endanger workers

Pharmacists fear reversing pseudoephedrine ban could endanger workers

It was banned from shelves over a decade ago but ACT wants to make it available over-the-counter again.

Sat, Sep 23

2:24

Pilot training programme for foreign doctors shows promise

Pilot training programme for foreign doctors shows promise

Sat, Sep 23

2:45

Dame Jacinda Ardern says resignation wasn't due to burnout

Dame Jacinda Ardern says resignation wasn't due to burnout

Fri, Sep 22

0:41

ACT wants to reverse pseudoephedrine ban

ACT wants to reverse pseudoephedrine ban

Fri, Sep 22

Capital GPs told to stop referring women to specialists unless urgent

Capital GPs told to stop referring women to specialists unless urgent

Fri, Sep 22

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9 mins ago

Full video: Hipkins speaks to media from New Plymouth

Full video: Hipkins speaks to media from New Plymouth

11 mins ago

Woman dies after doctor's failure delays cancer diagnosis

Woman dies after doctor's failure delays cancer diagnosis

20 mins ago

Woman charged over crepe attack on Aus chief minister

0:16

Woman charged over crepe attack on Aus chief minister

43 mins ago

BREAKING

Children whose bodies were found in suitcases in Auckland named

Children whose bodies were found in suitcases in Auckland named

56 mins ago

Tonight's TVNZ Young Voters' Debate: What you need to know

Tonight's TVNZ Young Voters' Debate: What you need to know

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

"It's an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list," the 44-year-old said in a statement.

7:42am

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

The 42-year-old had the show axed when Spotify pulled the plug on her and husband Prince Harry’s multi-million dollar content deal.

Sun, Sep 24

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Sat, Sep 23

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Sat, Sep 23

Losing Kanye West was end of ‘best collab in history’ - Adidas boss

Losing Kanye West was end of ‘best collab in history’ - Adidas boss

Sat, Sep 23