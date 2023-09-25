Sport
Israel Adesanya in court over drink-driving charge

12:14pm
Israel Adesanya in the final moments before his fight against Jared Cannonier, a bout which finished in a clinical performance from the Kiwi without reaching expectations.

Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya says he's disappointed in himself after admitting to a drink-driving charge today.

Adesanya appeared at Auckland District Court around 9am where he faced the charge.

Court documents alleged Adesanya was driving a vehicle on August 19 with 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

Adesanya supplied a written statement after he left the court.

"I want to apologise to the community, my family and my team for the decision I made to get behind the wheel after drinking at dinner," he said.

"I was pulled over and gave an evidentiary blood test — the reading was 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

"I am disappointed with my decision to drive, it was wrong.

"I know that people might follow me and I want them to know I do not think this behaviour is acceptable."

The incident came shortly before he lost his middleweight UFC belt in a massive upset to Sean Strickland on September 10.

