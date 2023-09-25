Election live: National-ACT-NZ First is a 'right-wing circus' - Hipkins

New Zealand is days away from the first votes being cast in this year's election. Chris Hipkins, Christopher Luxon, and other party leaders are out on the campaign trail. Follow 1News' updates for the latest developments.

Summary

National has ruled on negotiating with NZ First and Winston Peters after the election. Prior to today, Luxon had been very coy about whether he could work with Peters.

Labour is on the attack after Luxon announced a plan to roll back speed limit reduction yesterday.

Tonight's TVNZ Young Voters' Debate will focus on the unique challenges affecting New Zealand youth. Watch live on 1News.co.nz and TVNZ+ from 7.30pm.

Live updates continue below. For iPhone and iOS users viewing through the 1News app, press and hold on links to open them.