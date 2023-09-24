New Zealand
Millionaire philanthropist, BestStart co-founder Chloe Wright dies

7:22pm
Chloe Wright was the founder of BestStart and Mothers Matter.

Kiwi millionaire and philanthropist Chloe Wright has died at her home in Ōmokoroa, Tauranga.

Wright, one of the richest people in New Zealand, was the co-founder of BestStart, New Zealand’s largest early childhood education franchise.

Her family released a statement announcing her death today.

"As a humanitarian, Chloe dedicated her life to helping others, particularly young mothers, and children, in overcoming disadvantage and creating positive pathways toward full and happy lives," the statement reads.

She was described as a "force for positive change in the lives of thousands of New Zealanders, matriarch of her own loving family and life partner to husband Wayne."

The Wright's founded BestStart Education, formerly known as KidiCorp, in 1996. They later founded the Wright Family Foundation in 2014, which BestStart now operates under.

Wright personally funded organisations such as The Parenting Place, Mothers Matter, Plunket, Perinatal Depression and Anxiety Aotearoa.

She also set up birthing centres, "with a view to promoting primary birthing within New Zealand. This has evolved from a desire to give women choice, empowerment, a time for nurturing, respect, and mothercraft during and in the days after birth,” according to her website biography.

She was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of merit for services to philanthropy, education and health in 2020.

Wright was "in her 70s" according to a Stuff interview last year.

New Zealand

