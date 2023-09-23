New Zealand
Dazzling light show draws crowds back to Hawke's Bay

By Henry McMullan, Hawke's Bay Reporter
29 mins ago

In the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle's devastating impact on Hawke's Bay, a bright beacon of hope has emerged.

Walk of Wonders, at Black Barn vineyard in Havelock North, is lighting up the region's tourism scene with a spectacular art exhibition.

"With 12 awe-inspiring art zones and showcasing artists from across the region, it's truly a sight to behold," Walk of Wonders organiser Arthur Falls told 1News.

As the sun sets, visitors embark on a captivating journey through the vineyard where dazzling art installations transform the night.

"It's electric! After the past few months, it's a breath of fresh air for the bay," attendee Shirley Harder enthused.

The art exhibition has already provided some respite to approximately 200 families affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, offering a glimmer of hope after a challenging year.

This week the Government announced further business support for flood-affected areas, including $1.2 million for Hawke's Bay tourism.

"In the aftermath of the cyclone, our region lost nearly $50 million in visitor spending. While we see signs of recovery, altering perceptions is vital," Chief Executive of Hawke's Bay Tourism, Hamish Saxton noted.

Hawke's Bay typically relies on domestic travellers, with 80% of the visitor market originating within a four-hour drive.

Events like Walk of Wonders are instrumental to driving visitors to the region, Saxton emphasised.

In the heart of Havelock North, this radiant art exhibition symbolises hope, resilience, and a bright future for Hawke's Bay, a region poised to shine once again.

