Chris Hipkins reveals 'hardest moment' of the campaign so far

3:34pm

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has revealed his 'hardest moment' of the campaign so far — missing his daughter's fifth birthday on Tuesday.

The admission came at a media stand-up following the party's immigration policy announcement in Auckland's Onehunga today.

"Every day has its ups and down, but probably missing my daughter's fifth birthday on Tuesday," he said when asked what the toughest campaign moment has been so far.

On Tuesday, Hipkins was in Auckland for the first TVNZ Leader's Debate.

There was a rare moment of camaraderie during the debate, when Luxon and Hipkins described what they admire about each other.

"I really admire Chris' commitment to his family, and I do genuinely respect that," said Hipkins.

Chris Hipkins.

Chris Hipkins. (Source: Getty)

Luxon praised Hipkins for taking on the role as prime minister.

"It's an incredibly tough job and I respect the great dad that he is too."

Watch highlights from the Leader's Debate in the video above.

