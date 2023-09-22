Entertainment
Russell Brand faces new allegation he exposed himself to woman

3:42pm
A woman has accused comedian Russell Brand of pinning her to the sofa in his dressing room.

A woman has accused comedian Russell Brand of pinning her to the sofa in his dressing room. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Russell Brand has been accusing of exposing himself to a woman and then laughing about it on his BBC radio show.

The woman says that the alleged incident happened in 2008, when she was working for a media company in the same building as the BBC in Los Angeles.

The woman - who the BBC refers to as Olivia - recalled answering the door to Brand and his team on 16 June 2008, when he was pre-recording an episode of The Russell Brand Show for Radio 2.

She remembered walking past the radio studio en route to a medicine cabinet.

However, she felt a presence behind her and when she turned around, she had a man's crotch in her face.

The woman told the BBC: "I was startled and got up and I realised it was the man that I'd let in - Russell."

According to the woman, Brand said: "Oh, I think you're a bit alright. I think you're a bit of alright." 

She alleges that the comedian exposed himself and she still remembers feeling trapped.

She said: "There was a bit of banter going on because I didn't know what to do."

The woman claims that Brand eventually got dressed and left her alone, after someone banged on the door and a member of his team called him.

During an episode of his show from June 21 2008, Brand and Matt Morgan joked about an incident in which the movie star "showed his willy to a lady".

Morgan said: "He got told off for ringing a bell, minutes later he's showing his willy."

Brand, 48, is then heard laughing in the background.

Olivia has now revealed that she felt disgusted by the on-air exchange.

She said: "I feel ashamed, but more so I wonder had something been done, perhaps there would have been fewer women he would have done horrible things to, which we're reading about in the papers now."

The woman never made a formal complaint to the BBC. The broadcaster was informed about the alleged incident in 2019, but no formal action was taken.

Brand has recently been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, following a joint investigation by the Times, the Sunday Times and the investigative TV show Dispatches.

Brand has denied the allegations.

