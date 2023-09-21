NZ's biggest freshwater springs granted highest legal protection

Aotearoa's largest freshwater springs have been granted the highest level of legal protection, the Government has announced, after a years-long battle by local iwi.

Environment Minister David Parker said he had accepted the Environment Court's recommendation to give special legal protection to Te Waikoropupū Springs — also known as Pupū Springs — near the top of the South Island.

"Te Waikoropupū Springs, near Takaka in Golden Bay, have the second clearest water in New Zealand after Blue Lake in Nelson Lakes National Park," he said.

"The springs and their aquifer will receive the highest possible level of legal protection, under a new Water Conservation Order."

The orders are reserved for outstanding water bodies and today's announcement is the first new order made in a decade.

Parker said: "The water conservation order recognises the springs’ environmental and recreational values and their significance for iwi/Māori.

"Those values will be protected and sustained."

The Environment Court had found that the natural state of the springs was at significant risk from human-induced pollution, according to Parker.

"I am delighted that the springs now have their own legal protection. This follows a huge amount of work by community advocates and iwi, and a rigorous public process since 2017 through a special tribunal and the Environment Court," he said.

"The water conservation order sets restrictions on permitting activities or granting consents that would adversely impact water quality or flow rates.

"It aims to manage pollution from catchment land use, especially nitrate concentrations, so that the springs’ water quality is maintained or improved."

The Tasman District Council will now make changes in its regional plan as required by the conservation order.