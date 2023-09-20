Politics
1News

Luxon says foreign buyer tax questions aren't impacting polls

6:10pm
Christopher Luxon has constantly been questioned over the modelling for his party's foreign buyer tax plan since it was released last month.

Christopher Luxon has constantly been questioned over the modelling for his party's foreign buyer tax plan since it was released last month. (Source: 1News)

Christopher Luxon insists questions around National’s foreign buyers tax policy aren’t affecting its popularity with voters.

The latest 1News Verian poll saw National dip to 37%, down 2% compared to last week’s poll.

Combined with ACT’s increase to 12%, the centre-right bloc just has the votes to form a government with 61 seats on today's numbers.

Luxon has constantly been questioned over the modelling for his party's foreign buyer tax plan since it was released last month. It hopes to pay for tax cuts in part by taxing overseas buyers of luxury properties at a rate of 15%.

A number of economists have said the figures don’t add up.

But Luxon today said the constant questioning wasn’t hitting National in the polls.

Seats in the house based on the September 20 1News Verian poll

Seats in the house based on the September 20 1News Verian poll (Source: 1News)

"No, actually New Zealanders want tax relief and particularly low and middle income New Zealanders who are doing it incredibly tough, who are waking up each day slogging their guts out and still can’t get ahead, they want tax relief and that’s the only fair and right thing to do."

He said he wasn’t concerned about the slight drop in the polls.

"Not at all, what it shows is that MMP elections are always close and if New Zealanders want to change the government there’s only thing to do and that’s party vote National."

Labour also dropped 1% to 27%, with leader Chris Hipkins insisting the party’s popularity wasn’t in freefall, despite having started the year at 38%.

Party vote share based on the September 20 1News Verian poll

Party vote share based on the September 20 1News Verian poll (Source: 1News)

"Absolutely not, what we’re seeing in the latest poll numbers is the National Party coming down having previously peaked. My job in the next three weeks is making sure we’re picking those votes up."

When put to him that Labour’s vote was down as well, he said: "I’ve made it really clear I’m focused on winning as many votes as I can for Labour. The National Party’s vote is coming back down again, New Zealanders want to avoid the coalition of chaos that would be National, ACT and New Zealand First trying to govern together. The best way to avoid that is to give your party vote to Labour."

ACT’s David Seymour had previously ruled out working with Winston Peters and NZ First.

However, with a combined 61 seats between National and ACT based on these numbers, the spectre of NZ First - today on 5% and six seats - looms large.

Preferred prime minister based on the September 20 1News Verian poll

Preferred prime minister based on the September 20 1News Verian poll (Source: 1News)

Seymour said he was unconcerned about the likelihood of NZF entering negotiations.

"Clearly a tight ACT and National team is the team New Zealand needs to turn around, so I’m going to work very hard, knock on every door, shake every hand and speak in every hall to make sure we get the real change New Zealand needs."

Having gone from one MP at the 2017 election to 10 in 2020, he was heartened by having a possible 15 seats in the house, based on this poll.

The Greens were on track for 15 seats, also a record.

"Our highest watermark ever has been 14. It would be absolutely historic for the Greens to have that many in this election. This poll suggests we’re on track for that," co-leader James Shaw said.

New ZealandPoliticsYour Vote 2023Verian PollsNational PartyLabour PartyAct PartyTe Pāti MāoriGreen PartyChris HipkinsChristopher LuxonDavid SeymourNew Zealand FirstWinston PetersJames Shaw

SHARE ME

More Stories

NZ set to exit recession, data expected to show

NZ set to exit recession, data expected to show

Stats NZ will tomorrow post data for the second quarter of this year, with market expectations for around half a per cent growth.

3:46pm

Fact check: Leaders’ claims in the first debate put to the test

Fact check: Leaders’ claims in the first debate put to the test

Labour leader Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon made a series of claims about their own and their opponents’ policies in last night’s TVNZ debate. But which were true and which were false?

2:59pm

6:11

ACT wants school league tables, 'traffic light' truancy system

ACT wants school league tables, 'traffic light' truancy system

12:46pm

11:14

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks to media from East Coast

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks to media from East Coast

12:36pm

Watch: Christopher Luxon tries his hand at goat milking

Watch: Christopher Luxon tries his hand at goat milking

11:43am

0:35

Full video: Luxon speaks to media from farm

Full video: Luxon speaks to media from farm

10:22am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

17 mins ago

New Zealand not alone in failing to meet climate challenge - UN

New Zealand not alone in failing to meet climate challenge - UN

30 mins ago

Activist accused of assaulting Posie Parker wants charge dismissed

Activist accused of assaulting Posie Parker wants charge dismissed

49 mins ago

Couple hopes for end to seven year dispute over land boundary

Couple hopes for end to seven year dispute over land boundary

6:29pm

Video: Armed police in standoff with men outside Nelson Hospital

0:19

Video: Armed police in standoff with men outside Nelson Hospital

6:11pm

Felix Desmarais: Kiwis want to know if Luxon will work with Peters

Felix Desmarais: Kiwis want to know if Luxon will work with Peters

6:10pm

Luxon says foreign buyer tax questions aren't impacting polls

2:58

Luxon says foreign buyer tax questions aren't impacting polls

More from Entertainment

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

The 35-year-old pop star and the 34-year-old rap star have dropped photos of their family of four, including their second son.

12:02pm

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

No-one wants to be the unfortunate candidate, but someone’s gotta leave first.

9:23am

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

9:17pm

YouTube suspends revenues from Russell Brand's channel

YouTube suspends revenues from Russell Brand's channel

7:58pm

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

Tue, Sep 19