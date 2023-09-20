Luxon says foreign buyer tax questions aren't impacting polls

Christopher Luxon insists questions around National’s foreign buyers tax policy aren’t affecting its popularity with voters.

The latest 1News Verian poll saw National dip to 37%, down 2% compared to last week’s poll.

Combined with ACT’s increase to 12%, the centre-right bloc just has the votes to form a government with 61 seats on today's numbers.

Luxon has constantly been questioned over the modelling for his party's foreign buyer tax plan since it was released last month. It hopes to pay for tax cuts in part by taxing overseas buyers of luxury properties at a rate of 15%.

A number of economists have said the figures don’t add up.

But Luxon today said the constant questioning wasn’t hitting National in the polls.

Seats in the house based on the September 20 1News Verian poll (Source: 1News)

"No, actually New Zealanders want tax relief and particularly low and middle income New Zealanders who are doing it incredibly tough, who are waking up each day slogging their guts out and still can’t get ahead, they want tax relief and that’s the only fair and right thing to do."

He said he wasn’t concerned about the slight drop in the polls.

"Not at all, what it shows is that MMP elections are always close and if New Zealanders want to change the government there’s only thing to do and that’s party vote National."

Labour also dropped 1% to 27%, with leader Chris Hipkins insisting the party’s popularity wasn’t in freefall, despite having started the year at 38%.

Party vote share based on the September 20 1News Verian poll (Source: 1News)

"Absolutely not, what we’re seeing in the latest poll numbers is the National Party coming down having previously peaked. My job in the next three weeks is making sure we’re picking those votes up."

When put to him that Labour’s vote was down as well, he said: "I’ve made it really clear I’m focused on winning as many votes as I can for Labour. The National Party’s vote is coming back down again, New Zealanders want to avoid the coalition of chaos that would be National, ACT and New Zealand First trying to govern together. The best way to avoid that is to give your party vote to Labour."

ACT’s David Seymour had previously ruled out working with Winston Peters and NZ First.

However, with a combined 61 seats between National and ACT based on these numbers, the spectre of NZ First - today on 5% and six seats - looms large.

Preferred prime minister based on the September 20 1News Verian poll (Source: 1News)

Seymour said he was unconcerned about the likelihood of NZF entering negotiations.

"Clearly a tight ACT and National team is the team New Zealand needs to turn around, so I’m going to work very hard, knock on every door, shake every hand and speak in every hall to make sure we get the real change New Zealand needs."

Having gone from one MP at the 2017 election to 10 in 2020, he was heartened by having a possible 15 seats in the house, based on this poll.

The Greens were on track for 15 seats, also a record.

"Our highest watermark ever has been 14. It would be absolutely historic for the Greens to have that many in this election. This poll suggests we’re on track for that," co-leader James Shaw said.