New Zealand
1News

Future of NZ's schools for students with high needs remains in limbo

By Jessica Roden, 1News Reporter
7:15pm

Three schools for teenagers with complex needs remain in limbo a year after the United Nations urged the Government to close them down.

Despite the election coming up, neither National or Labour will weigh in on the future of the residential specialist schools.

One of the schools is Halswell Residential College in Christchurch. Principal Janine Harrington says the transformation for some students is remarkable.

"Typically our students have an intellectual impairment or are neurodiverse. They may be autistic and a number of them have disengaged from education so it wouldn't be uncommon for us to enroll a student who hasn't been in the education system for two years."

The schools are for secondary school students with complex needs who often struggle in mainstream education. The students live and learn on site.

The rolls at the three schools are low with just 18 students between them in 2021. There's been an uptick, particularly this year, to 38 students but that's well below the 84 they're funded for.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti has expressed her support for the schools previously and kicked off a plan to expand their strict enrolment criteria. But that was paused after the United Nations last September recommended the schools be closed all together.

The UN report stated: "The committee recommended that New Zealand develop a comprehensive deinstitutionalisation strategy."

It went on to recommend the Government "close all residential institutions, including group homes and residential specialist schools".

Disability Rights Commissioner Prudence Walker said she is concerned because she wants to see the commitment to disabled students getting the support they need.

"The longer that resource and the more resource that is put into residential schools, the less resource is available to other schools to be able to support the needs of disabled learners."

But Harrington said there's a lot of confusion about the role the schools play.

"I think there's been a lot of criticism of residential specialist schools because people don't understand we are not the residential schools of old.

"We are no longer a destination. We are a short term intervention that provides the skills that young people need to engage in education."

As well as Halswell Residential College, there's Salisbury School in Nelson and Westbridge Residential School in Auckland.

Nick Armstrong is on Salisbury School's board of trustees after his daughter Molly attended the school.

"Her trajectory has changed enormously, we can actually picture the future for her now and have her really successful. She makes friends, understand social situations."

He said the schools can play a role in an inclusive education system.

"Our success is really judged on can we transition them back successfully to their home school and for them to be successful."

Tinetti said if she remains education minister "recommendations will be brought to Cabinet before the end of this year".

National's education spokesperson Erica Stanford said "we need to take a closer look at how best we can provide these young people with a quality education they deserve".

Whichever party is in government next term, these schools and students will likely remain in limbo for a little while longer.

New ZealandEducationNelsonChristchurch and CanterburyAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Calls for former Dilworth leaders to face criminal charges

Calls for former Dilworth leaders to face criminal charges

More than 175 boys were targeted by sex criminals at the school over decades dating back to the 50s.

5 mins ago

3:11

Mystery as nearly 700kg of meat dumped in Christchurch bins

Mystery as nearly 700kg of meat dumped in Christchurch bins

Anyone looking to use the public bins might have got an unpleasant surprise.

6:32pm

Fleeing driver hits bus, cars before spinning out in Auckland CBD

Fleeing driver hits bus, cars before spinning out in Auckland CBD

5:19pm

0:16

Hacker group claims to steal Auckland Transport data

Hacker group claims to steal Auckland Transport data

4:05pm

16yo appears in court on murder charge after Akl bus station attack

16yo appears in court on murder charge after Akl bus station attack

1:15pm

5:37

18yo charged over fatal 'street racing' Canterbury crash named

18yo charged over fatal 'street racing' Canterbury crash named

10:47am

2:36

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Calls for former Dilworth leaders to face criminal charges

3:11

Calls for former Dilworth leaders to face criminal charges

8 mins ago

Two dead after WWII-era planes collide during US airshow

Two dead after WWII-era planes collide during US airshow

21 mins ago

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

28 mins ago

Election live: Dust settles after Hipkins and Luxon debate

3:13

Election live: Dust settles after Hipkins and Luxon debate

29 mins ago

Leaders' Debate: Luxon, Hipkins agree more houses need to be built

2:15

Leaders' Debate: Luxon, Hipkins agree more houses need to be built

46 mins ago

Rescue helicopter crashes during mission on Waikato mountain

Rescue helicopter crashes during mission on Waikato mountain

More from Entertainment

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

The late King of Pop's eldest child, 26, has opened up on his father's experience of with vitiligo - a chronic disorder which causes patches of skin to lose its pigmentation.

21 mins ago

YouTube suspends revenues from Russell Brand's channel

YouTube suspends revenues from Russell Brand's channel

It comes after several women made allegations of sexual assault against the comedian-turned-influencer.

7:58pm

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

3:31pm

Ariana Grande, husband file for divorce after 2-year marriage

Ariana Grande, husband file for divorce after 2-year marriage

9:30am

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

5:47am