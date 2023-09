Police have urged the public not to approach a Waikato man who is wanted to arrest.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said Naya Rapiu Fabian Wharekura, 28, "has serious charges laid against him".

Wharekura – of Ngāruawāhia – is in breach of his bail conditions.

"Waikato Police are actively seeking Mr Wharekura," police said.

"If anyone sees him, they are advised not to approach him."

Anyone who sees Wharekura is asked to call 111.