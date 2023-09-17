Motorsport
1News

Paddon takes out first event back in NZ after return from Europe

By Jordan Oppert , 1News Reporter
6:37pm

Less than a month after winning the European Rally Championship, Hayden Paddon's continued his winning ways on home soil, winning with a time of 52.00 seconds in his Hyundai i20 AP4 to beat a course record he set in 2019.

The Ashley Forest Rally Sprint in North Canterbury is one of the longest-standing motorsport events, first held in 1979. Paddon's been involved in the event since he was just 14 years old, 22 years ago.

Organiser Teresa Good said Paddon's continued support of the event "goes a long way".

Hayden Paddons continued his winning ways on home soil winning with a time of 52.00 seconds.

Hayden Paddons continued his winning ways on home soil winning with a time of 52.00 seconds. (Source: TayB)

"He shares it on his social media, gets the word out, and we've seen a noticeable increase in spectators since he's been coming here."

For Paddon, this year's event's been a chance to test his electric car up against his combustion ones. Given it's an elimination format, the aim of the game is to set the fastest times - with four qualifying laps, before the fields cut to 32, then 16 - till it's the last two standing.

"You get to come out with cars with lots of power. You've got like 700-800 horsepower at your foot and big wings and everything as a driver."

Hayden Paddon with his team following the win.

Hayden Paddon with his team following the win. (Source: TayB)

"This is what you love," said Paddon.

Paddon now eyes up a return to the New Zealand Rally Championship in Palmerston North next weekend.

MotorsportChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

Hayden Paddon wins Waimate 50 on debut in his electric rally car

Hayden Paddon wins Waimate 50 on debut in his electric rally car

It was an outing two years, 10000-odd hours in the making, and one that made Paddon “a little nervous”.

October 24, 2021

Canterbury family proves rallying is in their blood, with five participants in one race

Canterbury family proves rallying is in their blood, with five participants in one race

The entire Stokes family was involved in this weekend's even, with three racing and the other two crewing.

June 8, 2021

Next Level: Speed-obsessed innovator trying to build world's fastest single seater car in North Canterbury

Next Level: Speed-obsessed innovator trying to build world's fastest single seater car in North Canterbury

June 4, 2021

'Scariest 10 seconds of my life' - Kiwi's speed record attempt falls agonisingly short

'Scariest 10 seconds of my life' - Kiwi's speed record attempt falls agonisingly short

April 10, 2021

Record-breaking Christchurch teen looking to revive region's proud motorsport history

Record-breaking Christchurch teen looking to revive region's proud motorsport history

April 4, 2021

Kiwi teen’s bid for F1 drive kick starts this weekend with F2 debut in Austria

Kiwi teen’s bid for F1 drive kick starts this weekend with F2 debut in Austria

July 1, 2020

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

21 mins ago

Report shows extra millions spent on Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway

Report shows extra millions spent on Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway

46 mins ago

Kiwis likely to hear "Up the Wahs" for at least another week

2:50

Kiwis likely to hear "Up the Wahs" for at least another week

8:00pm

Labour incumbents in 2 Wellington electorates facing stiff competition

2:42

Labour incumbents in 2 Wellington electorates facing stiff competition

7:46pm

Roads closed, planes unable to land as winds lash parts of NZ

Roads closed, planes unable to land as winds lash parts of NZ

7:30pm

Sperm donors exposed for trying to manipulate women into sex

28:46

Sperm donors exposed for trying to manipulate women into sex

7:00pm

Ukrainians in frontline city using yoga as break from Russian shelling

Ukrainians in frontline city using yoga as break from Russian shelling

More from Entertainment

UK comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault

UK comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault

Three British news organisations have reported on the allegations.

6:46pm

Hugh Jackman 'devastated' after 30-year marriage ends

Hugh Jackman 'devastated' after 30-year marriage ends

A source close to the actor has now told Page Six he is reeling from the separation and feels "very sad".

2:11pm

Ellen DeGeneres announces TV return

Ellen DeGeneres announces TV return

8:54am

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness split after nearly 30 years

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness split after nearly 30 years

Sat, Sep 16

Mike Tyson opens cannabis coffee shop in Amsterdam

Mike Tyson opens cannabis coffee shop in Amsterdam

Sat, Sep 16