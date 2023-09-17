Paddon takes out first event back in NZ after return from Europe

Less than a month after winning the European Rally Championship, Hayden Paddon's continued his winning ways on home soil, winning with a time of 52.00 seconds in his Hyundai i20 AP4 to beat a course record he set in 2019.

The Ashley Forest Rally Sprint in North Canterbury is one of the longest-standing motorsport events, first held in 1979. Paddon's been involved in the event since he was just 14 years old, 22 years ago.

Organiser Teresa Good said Paddon's continued support of the event "goes a long way".

Hayden Paddons continued his winning ways on home soil winning with a time of 52.00 seconds. (Source: TayB)

"He shares it on his social media, gets the word out, and we've seen a noticeable increase in spectators since he's been coming here."

For Paddon, this year's event's been a chance to test his electric car up against his combustion ones. Given it's an elimination format, the aim of the game is to set the fastest times - with four qualifying laps, before the fields cut to 32, then 16 - till it's the last two standing.

"You get to come out with cars with lots of power. You've got like 700-800 horsepower at your foot and big wings and everything as a driver."

Hayden Paddon with his team following the win. (Source: TayB)

"This is what you love," said Paddon.

Paddon now eyes up a return to the New Zealand Rally Championship in Palmerston North next weekend.