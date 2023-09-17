Politics
Q and A

Hutt South electorate set to be the 'Chris and Ginny show'

3:50pm

The Hutt South electorate is expected to be a hotly-contested two-horse race in the next month between high-profile MPs, National campaign chairperson Chris Bishop and senior Labour MP Ginny Andersen.

The electorate covers the Lower Hutt Valley, including Wainuiomata and the bays around to Eastbourne.

It was held by Labour's Trevor Mallard for 18 years until he went on the list in 2017 and National's Chris Bishop won the seat.

However, in 2020, Ginny Andersen reclaimed the seat for Labour with a margin of over 3700 votes.

Both candidates told Q+A they were confident of their track record and their ability to deliver for the electorate.

Andersen is also Labour's police and justice spokesperson after reshuffles this year.

"My track record as a hardworking MP that delivers, I think stands for itself. Just here in Wainuiomata, the high school is having a full rebuild — $67 million dollars. So for the first time, we're seeing the roll grow again," she said.

"I'd like to think that we've delivered for New Zealand in the sense that we have the most well-resourced police service we've seen in New Zealand's history."

Bishop, who is also National's campaign chair and ranked third on the party list, said he can think of some things he would do differently if he wins the seat.

"I think there's a couple of issues we've got to work on — one is housing, [it's a] massive issue here in the Hutt," he said.

"Rents are up $250 a week... We have a real housing crisis here in Lower Hutt."

Bishop is the National spokesperson for housing and development.

National leader Chris Luxon said Bishop has been "instrumental" to "turning the National party's fortune around".

Q+A with Jack Tame is Public Interest Journalism funded through New Zealand On Air

New ZealandWellingtonPolitics

