Govts must give Auckland more power to fix its own issues - Wayne Brown

Auckland's mayor has called on competing political parties to offer the city more devolved powers in exchange for electoral support.

Mayor Wayne Brown released his Auckland election manifesto this morning on Q+A.

The document sets out six points Auckland Council wants action on, underpinned by the view that the city generates a huge share of New Zealand's growth, but isn't correspondingly rewarded with greater autonomy.

"Our region is proudly the nation's economic capital," the mayor said.

"The fact is, we have struggled to keep up with population growth. These growing pains are systemic: major cities like Auckland drive and enable growth, but tax receipts generated go mainly to central government."

Top of the list for Brown is "partnership and devolution", with the mayor calling for "a fundamentally different relationship between Auckland Council and central government based on mutual respect and alignment of goals".

Brown said the creation of the Super City in 2010 was meant to provide regional leadership for Auckland, but central government hasn't since allowed this to happen.

"Auckland has been held back by fragmented decision-making, and the lack of a joined-up vision and strategy agreed by both central and local government," he said.

"Much of what we do is dictated to us through an ever-growing list of unfunded mandates, which impacts our decision-making at a regional and local level."

The mayor argued: "Auckland Council perversely has the least say of any council over how our resources are spent."

Transport is highlighted in the manifesto as a key stumbling block for Auckland, and Brown argues his council doesn't currently have the tools to deal with congestion.

He said central government's approach to transport is too focused on announcing headline-grabbing infrastructure projects, rather than policy changes which he argues would have a greater impact.

Among the policy changes, he wants Auckland Council to have the power to implement congestion charging, along with setting parking fine rates.

Disaster infrastructure is also highlighted, with an estimate that tens of billions of dollars will be needed in the coming decades to maintain and replace ageing infrastructure.

"Auckland last seriously invested in its infrastructure 50 to 60 years ago and that infrastructure is straining, particularly when we respond to the impacts of climate change," the mayor said.

