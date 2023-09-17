Politics
Q and A

Govts must give Auckland more power to fix its own issues - Wayne Brown

9:26am

Auckland's mayor has called on competing political parties to offer the city more devolved powers in exchange for electoral support.

Mayor Wayne Brown released his Auckland election manifesto this morning on Q+A.

The document sets out six points Auckland Council wants action on, underpinned by the view that the city generates a huge share of New Zealand's growth, but isn't correspondingly rewarded with greater autonomy.

"Our region is proudly the nation's economic capital," the mayor said.

"The fact is, we have struggled to keep up with population growth. These growing pains are systemic: major cities like Auckland drive and enable growth, but tax receipts generated go mainly to central government."

Top of the list for Brown is "partnership and devolution", with the mayor calling for "a fundamentally different relationship between Auckland Council and central government based on mutual respect and alignment of goals".

Wayne Brown speaks in September 2023.

Wayne Brown speaks in September 2023. (Source: Q and A)

Brown said the creation of the Super City in 2010 was meant to provide regional leadership for Auckland, but central government hasn't since allowed this to happen.

"Auckland has been held back by fragmented decision-making, and the lack of a joined-up vision and strategy agreed by both central and local government," he said.

"Much of what we do is dictated to us through an ever-growing list of unfunded mandates, which impacts our decision-making at a regional and local level."

The mayor argued: "Auckland Council perversely has the least say of any council over how our resources are spent."

Transport is highlighted in the manifesto as a key stumbling block for Auckland, and Brown argues his council doesn't currently have the tools to deal with congestion.

He said central government's approach to transport is too focused on announcing headline-grabbing infrastructure projects, rather than policy changes which he argues would have a greater impact.

Among the policy changes, he wants Auckland Council to have the power to implement congestion charging, along with setting parking fine rates.

Disaster infrastructure is also highlighted, with an estimate that tens of billions of dollars will be needed in the coming decades to maintain and replace ageing infrastructure.

"Auckland last seriously invested in its infrastructure 50 to 60 years ago and that infrastructure is straining, particularly when we respond to the impacts of climate change," the mayor said.

Q+A with Jack Tame is Public Interest Journalism funded through New Zealand On Air

New ZealandAucklandPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

To target benefit frauds or tax evaders? ACT leader questioned

To target benefit frauds or tax evaders? ACT leader questioned

David Seymour appeared non-committal when asked whether ACT wanted to increase funding to the Serious Fraud Office for tackling white-collar tax crimes.

42 mins ago

24:03

Outdated zoning issue leaves some Queenstown renters shortchanged

Outdated zoning issue leaves some Queenstown renters shortchanged

It means those seeking government help to pay their rent get a much lower support payment – or in some cases, nothing.

9:54am

1:58

Watch: Rescue helicopter lowers paramedic down to moving boat

Watch: Rescue helicopter lowers paramedic down to moving boat

8:15pm

0:36

Could West Coast-Tasman flip? National candidate confident

Could West Coast-Tasman flip? National candidate confident

6:46pm

2:48

Labour pledge to raise wages, Greens promise more leave

Labour pledge to raise wages, Greens promise more leave

6:16pm

3:47

'Guns pointed at my staff's heads': Bar manager speaks after robbery

'Guns pointed at my staff's heads': Bar manager speaks after robbery

5:51pm

2:12

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

33 mins ago

One dead after vehicle hits median barrier in Hastings

One dead after vehicle hits median barrier in Hastings

42 mins ago

To target benefit frauds or tax evaders? ACT leader questioned

24:03

To target benefit frauds or tax evaders? ACT leader questioned

10:42am

All Blacks' 'unbelievable' gesture for injured Namibia centre

All Blacks' 'unbelievable' gesture for injured Namibia centre

10:21am

Man allegedly climbs over wall to enter Buckingham Palace stables

Man allegedly climbs over wall to enter Buckingham Palace stables

10:04am

Sexton hits the heights as Ireland dismantle Tonga

Sexton hits the heights as Ireland dismantle Tonga

9:54am

Outdated zoning issue leaves some Queenstown renters shortchanged

1:58

Outdated zoning issue leaves some Queenstown renters shortchanged

More from Entertainment

Ellen DeGeneres announces TV return

Ellen DeGeneres announces TV return

The 65-year-old star's eponymous Ellen DeGeneres Show came to an end in May 2022 after 19 seasons.

8:54am

UK comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault

UK comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault

Three British news organisations have reported on the allegations.

7:29am

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness split after nearly 30 years

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness split after nearly 30 years

12:20pm

Mike Tyson opens cannabis coffee shop in Amsterdam

Mike Tyson opens cannabis coffee shop in Amsterdam

Sat, Sep 16

Britney Spears 'dating convicted felon ex-housekeeper'

Britney Spears 'dating convicted felon ex-housekeeper'

Fri, Sep 15