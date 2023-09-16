Politics
Could West Coast-Tasman flip? National candidate confident

By Ryan Boswell, 1News Reporter
National's Maureen Pugh believes she can win the West Coast-Tasman electorate off long-serving Labour MP Damien O'Connor.

The National candidate lost by more than 6000 votes to O'Connor at the last election but said this time "the mood for change is really obvious".

"The constant feedback that I get is, 'we've had enough, we've struggled too long, we actually do need some economic stability in this country and we're ready to vote for National'.

"The reality is, if we don't look after this economy, we can't afford to do anything else," said Pugh.

At a recent election debate in Greymouth, O'Connor was heckled about his and Labour's performance in government. He has held the seat since it was formed in 1996, except in 2008 when National's candidate won for one term.

O'Connor told the audience that while "everything's not perfect" they should remember that New Zealand went through a "global pandemic such like that we've never seen before".

"People have appreciated what our Labour policies have done for this region. This region is thriving.

"We have the same challenges of cost of living along with everyone else but you know, our primary industries are doing really well, and as tourism bounces back I think we'll see a very strong summer and next 12-month period," said O'Connor.

In total, there are eight candidates vying for the electorate including Jackie Farrelly from New Zealand First, Steve Richards from the Greens, Kelly Lilley from ACT, Sue Grey from the Outdoors and Freedom Party, and Richard Osmaston from the Money Free Party.

Patrick Phelps is running as an independent.

The West Coast-Tasman electorate is the second-largest general electorate by land area, ranging from Jackson Bay in the south to Farewell Spit in the north, and then across Tasman Bay to the Waimea Inlet.

Over half the population are aged over 45 years, and it's got the second lowest share of possible younger voters, just 4% aged between 20 and 24. Agriculture, forestry and fishing are the main industry employers in the region.

