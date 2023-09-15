RNZ's Kim Hill to leave Saturday Morning show

RNZ's Kim Hill is stepping down as host of her Saturday Morning show.

She has hosted the show since 2002, having joined the broadcaster in 1985.

After a break following her final show on November 25, she will do some work for RNZ next year.

"It is time for a change for me," she told RNZ. "I look forward to having a break."

"Grand babies, they're quite tempting to spend more time with... I'd like to play the cello, don't know what my chance of that are. You can't do Wordle more than once a day, so I'll have to find something to do, won't I?," she said.

"It's going to be a huge change. I really, really love my job. It's better to leave a job loving it than to feel like you have to go because you don't like it any more."

RNZ chief executive Paul Thompson said: "She has maintained the highest standards in robust, engaging, fact-based public service broadcasting. Her combination of professionalism, high intellect, curiosity, wry humour and thorough preparation is unique."

"We have been incredibly fortunate to have Kim on RNZ National for so long and thank her for her service to public media in Aotearoa."