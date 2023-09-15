Health
1News

Open water swimming lessons improve children's competency — study

By Jacob Johnson, 1News Reporter
8:44pm

A University of Otago study found that children whose swimming lessons include time in open water are more competent than those who solely use pools.

Forty children, aged seven to 11, were put through a five-day programme in both a pool and in open water.

Their floating, treading water and swimming skills all improved after the open water sessions.

Researchers say that schools could be implementing more programmes in the outdoors on top of pool lessons.

Report co-author Kane Cocker points to the high drowning rates in recent years.

Last year, 93 drowned in New Zealand — a 14-year high.

"I think everyone's noticing it's an issue and this might be one way to address it longer term."

"If I was a parent in New Zealand, I'd be taking my little boy or girl down to Surf Life Saving New Zealand actually and getting them involved in their beach nippers programme," fellow report co-author Chris Button said.

National lifesaving manager Andy Kent said it's difficult getting into schools consistently.

"The research shows it's at least five sessions and trying to put that in a curriculum is incredibly hard."

He also said that they have 8000 kids every week over summer come down to the clubs and learn about water safety.

"Teaching kids about how to be safe, and how to use their knowledge to look for rips, to look for other environmental dangers at the beach, it's what we do and it's proven in the research. That will help kids in the long run be better in the water and certainly open water environments."

Swim instructor Eva Houlding said that she thinks a mixture of the two is really important.

"I do encourage a lot of parents to actually start off just taking their kids to different bodies of water and just playing with them and having fun."

New ZealandEducationHealth

SHARE ME

More Stories

Healthcare rivals cost of living as key worry in some regions

Healthcare rivals cost of living as key worry in some regions

Vote Compass data has shown high prices to be the nation's number one concern for the election, but some areas are facing other significant issues.

2:27pm

3:22

Unis, polytechs hold stop work meetings to highlight struggles

Unis, polytechs hold stop work meetings to highlight struggles

The Tertiary Education Union invited politicians from all stripes to meetings today to demand a commitment to more funding for the sector.

Thu, Sep 14

2:15

School says regular police patrols helping with youth crime problem

School says regular police patrols helping with youth crime problem

Thu, Sep 14

2:10

Hot ways to ask for consent in te reo Māori

Hot ways to ask for consent in te reo Māori

Thu, Sep 14

Meet Mavis - 94 years young and still pumping iron

Meet Mavis - 94 years young and still pumping iron

Thu, Sep 14

1:49

Former Te Pāti Māori co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell has prostate cancer

Former Te Pāti Māori co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell has prostate cancer

Thu, Sep 14

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

33 mins ago

Britney Spears 'dating convicted felon ex-housekeeper'

Britney Spears 'dating convicted felon ex-housekeeper'

56 mins ago

Father charged with murder over 10yo UK girl's death

Father charged with murder over 10yo UK girl's death

9:00pm

New Auckland ferry operator wants to be 'super reliable'

New Auckland ferry operator wants to be 'super reliable'

8:44pm

Open water swimming lessons improve children's competency — study

2:03

Open water swimming lessons improve children's competency — study

8:26pm

Hipkins focuses on housing, youth development after tough poll week

3:32

Hipkins focuses on housing, youth development after tough poll week

8:07pm

Hamilton woman wins dream New York trip after husband's death

3:51

Hamilton woman wins dream New York trip after husband's death

More from Entertainment

Britney Spears 'dating convicted felon ex-housekeeper'

Britney Spears 'dating convicted felon ex-housekeeper'

The singer, 41, is said to be in a relationship with ex-convict Paul Richard Soliz amid her divorce from Sam Ashgari.

33 mins ago

Kanye West wanted a 'bomb shelter' to 'hide from Kardashians'

Kanye West wanted a 'bomb shelter' to 'hide from Kardashians'

The rapper wanted to remove the windows and electricity supply from his house to turn it into a "bomb shelter from the 1910s" where he could "hide from the Kardashians".

1:19pm

RNZ's Kim Hill to leave Saturday Morning show

RNZ's Kim Hill to leave Saturday Morning show

1:09pm

Justin Bieber praises wife Hailey on 5th wedding anniversary

Justin Bieber praises wife Hailey on 5th wedding anniversary

5:00am

Keira Knightley considers copyrighting face amid AI fears

Keira Knightley considers copyrighting face amid AI fears

Thu, Sep 14