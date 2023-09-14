Politics
1News

Election live: Luxon asserts Nats' tax plan 'rock solid'

2:12pm

Both National and Labour leaders are in the south today as Christopher Luxon meets voters in Christchurch and Chris Hipkins is on the road on the West Coast. Follow 1News for the latest from the campaign trail.

New ZealandYour Vote 2023Politics

SHARE ME

More Stories

Live video: Luxon quizzed on tax plans by media

Live video: Luxon quizzed on tax plans by media

The campaign trail has taken the National Party leader to the Garden City, where he is making a policy announcement, but will also be grilled on his foreign buyers and tax policy.

1:27pm

No significant donations to Labour from businesses in over two years

No significant donations to Labour from businesses in over two years

During the same time period, National received $1.1 million from businesses. ACT received $375,000 and the Green Party $100,000.

12:27pm

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks to media from Greymouth

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks to media from Greymouth

11:32am

Two Tāmaki Makaurau candidates have hoardings vandalised with racial slur

Two Tāmaki Makaurau candidates have hoardings vandalised with racial slur

11:14am

1:55

Economists' analysis rubbishes National's foreign buyers tax numbers

Economists' analysis rubbishes National's foreign buyers tax numbers

10:53am

11:14

Former Te Pāti Māori co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell has prostate cancer

Former Te Pāti Māori co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell has prostate cancer

9:42am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

21 mins ago

Protesters arrested after Wellington car dealership vandalised

Protesters arrested after Wellington car dealership vandalised

43 mins ago

Norwegian princess set to marry Hollywood 'shaman'

Norwegian princess set to marry Hollywood 'shaman'

3:35pm

Man who threw flagpole at police during Jan 6 riot jailed

Man who threw flagpole at police during Jan 6 riot jailed

3:18pm

Suspected ransomware attack hits Auckland Transport's Hop cards

Suspected ransomware attack hits Auckland Transport's Hop cards

3:00pm

What is USB-C, the charging socket that replaced Apple's cable?

What is USB-C, the charging socket that replaced Apple's cable?

2:45pm

Hot ways to ask for consent in te reo Māori

Hot ways to ask for consent in te reo Māori

More from Entertainment

Keira Knightley considers copyrighting face amid AI fears

Keira Knightley considers copyrighting face amid AI fears

"AI has the potential to be catastrophic," the iconic actor said.

5:09am

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

The outlet wants to "capture the excitement around Swift's ongoing tour and upcoming album release, while also providing thoughtful analysis of her music and career".

9:18pm

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

8:16pm

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

6:34pm

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

Tue, Sep 12