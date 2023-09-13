Rugby
Windies legend Lara headlines Team Rugby for 2024 Black Clash

9:11am
Brian Lara in action in 2020 during the Bushfire Cricket Bash T20 match.

Brian Lara in action in 2020 during the Bushfire Cricket Bash T20 match. (Source: Getty)

Team Rugby have added cricketing royalty to their ranks for next year's Black Clash with West Indies legend Brian Lara recruited as their wildcard.

The Black Clash - an annual exhibition T20 between past Black Caps and cricket-savvy All Blacks - has been confirmed for next year with a return to Bay Oval next year on Saturday January 20 with Lara the first star to be confirmed for the fixture.

Lara and his record-setting bat have been added to Team Rugby for 2024 after they came up short in a six-run loss earlier this year, allowing Team Cricket to take a 3-2 overall lead in the friendly rivalry.

The 54-year-old is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest batsmen of all time with his unbeaten 400 against England in 2004 the highest Test score in history and only quadruple century in the game.

Along with his stunning performance at St John's, Lara also holds the record for the highest first-class innings with his unbeaten 501 for Warwickshire in county cricket in 1994.

Lara said he was delighted to be called up for the match.

“I love New Zealand and I have been a fan of the All Blacks and New Zealand’s rugby prowess for many years,” Lara said.

“To be a part of this Black Clash, which I heard a lot about from my mate Stephen Fleming, is a great honour.

"It’s not every day you get the opportunity to take the field alongside so many great All Blacks. I truly look forward to this experience.”

Kieran Read bowls for Team Rugby during the 2023 Black Clash.

Kieran Read bowls for Team Rugby during the 2023 Black Clash. (Source: Photosport)

Lara's recruitment isn't just a boost for Team Rugby though with event director Carlena Limmer expecting his presence to draw another big crowd in Mount Maunganui.

“If there was one player in world cricket we would choose to bring in for this match it would be Brian Lara,” Limmer said.

“Anyone who saw him bat knows why. He is one of greatest of all time – and possibly still the greatest living cricketer on the planet.

“Lara was my favourite player back in the day, so to say I’m super excited that he will be playing in the Black Clash is an understatement."

Limmer added both teams were "shaping up nicely" and more player announcements shortly would be on hand "shortly".

