New Zealand's top public toilets battle for national crown

11:35am

The No. 1 places to drop No. 2s in New Zealand have been revealed.

Breakfast narrowed down the top three public toilets across the country, and have left it to voters on Instagram to decide which of them are truly Aotearoa's greatest loo.

Locals from three towns sat down - or stood - with Breakfast this morning to make the case for their local long drop and why their public toilets are the best in the game.

Here are the nominees:

The Waiuku Town Centre public toilets.

The Waiuku Town Centre public toilets. (Source: 1News)

Waiuku Town Centre

This rural Auckland town has refurbished public loos painted to reflect the town's history.

The exterior of the loo sports detailed artwork of 19th century individuals using toilets from a bygone era.

Franklin board member Sharlene Druyven got the ball rolling for the improved loos in the Waiuku town centre.

"We got a lovely local artist to come in, and this is what we came up with," she said.

Waiuku town centre manager Vanessa Newman said, as they live in a destination town, they needed a public loo that caught the eyes of tourists.

"Sharlene said 'let's make them look beautiful, let's make people want to drive through Waiuku. Everyone needs a toilet stop when they're on their way to the beach."

The Okere Falls Scenic Reserve toilets.

The Okere Falls Scenic Reserve toilets. (Source: 1News)

Okere Falls Scenic Reserve

The second contender lies in the Okere Falls Scenic Reserve in Rotorua, right near a roaring river.

Local Sam Sutton joined Breakfast from Okere Falls store, which he brags has the best toasted sandwich to go hand-in-hand with the nearby loos.

"Not only are [the toilets] nestled in this amazing native bush, but they're also right beside the Okere Awa or the Kaituna River," he said.

"What more do you want when you're sitting on the toilet to listen to sound of the thundering river?"

He notes the "megaphone" effect a toilet can have that can impact a first date, but says the falls nearby do away with that commotion.

"The ambient noise really helps you get on with your business."

The Awanui public toilets.

The Awanui public toilets. (Source: 1News)

Awanui Public Toilet

Awanui locals brag the Far North town has the best fish and chips and the best cafe, but perhaps the best public toilet too.

The toilets were designed as part of a revitalisation project for Awanui, the "centre of the universe" for the Far North, and was painted and pieced together by members of the community.

Te Hiku Revitalisation Centre chair Andrea Panther took immense pride in the shops and the playground that surrounded the vibrant loo.

"This is probably the only toilet in the far north that isn't graffitied," she bragged.

"It's got kaitiaki on it, it's got manu, it's got bilingual signage that's all done by locals. This is the best toilet in New Zealand."

May the best dunny win.

Watch the three loos go head-to-head in the video above

New ZealandAucklandNorthlandTauranga and Bay of Plenty

