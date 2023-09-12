New Zealand
Seven Sharp

Thrills and spills as cheese rolling comes to NZ

5:00am

Cheese rolling is traditionally an English event, taking place on grass slopes.

New Zealanders have put their own spin on it, with the Broken River Ski Club high in the Southern Alps playing host to a more Kiwi-style event.

"The rules are pretty slim," said Matt Barnes, social coordinator at Broken River.

"Stay on the track, first one to the cheese wins, don't interfere with other competitors and make sure you've got a helmet on."

Participants chase a 3kg roll of cheese down a snowy Canterbury hill.

Participants chase a 3kg roll of cheese down a snowy Canterbury hill.

The races are staged according to age, with the winner of the children's category advising that being on your tummy is the "fastest way."

The winner of the open race said that, "you always end up tumbling down the hill and it's always fun and it's a big scramble."

Watch people chase a 3kg roll of cheese down a snowy hill in the Seven Sharp video above.

New ZealandChristchurch and Canterbury

