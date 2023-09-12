'Really tough' calls made in end-of-year Black Ferns squad

Four uncapped players have been named in Allan Bunting’s 30-strong squad for the final O’Reilly Cup match against Australia later this month, and the inaugural WXV1 Tournament.

The conclusion of the Farah Palmer Cup has seen some changes in the Black Ferns side for their upcoming Tests, including the return of a few familiar faces to compliment the new ones.

Ruby Tui is back in the environment after returning from sabbatical, and lock Charmaine Smith has earned a recall after an impressive season with Chiefs Manawa and Northland.

Chryss Viliko, Sophie Fisher, Layla Sae and Martha Mataele are set to make their international debuts, impressing selectors in the FPC. Fisher was part of the winning Auckland Storm side and received the call from Black Ferns assistant coach Steve Jackson.

“I was on my way home from the airport and I had my mum in the car so it was very emotional, I don’t recall what Jacko [Steve] said after congratulations, he just kept talking and I wasn’t listening.” Fisher said.

Fisher is in just her second season at tighthead prop, having previously played at lock. Coach Allan Bunting said she was a standout in the final against Canterbury.

Allan Bunting looks on at Black Ferns training. (Source: Photosport)

“I’ve seen some massive growth in Sophie. She had a massive impact in the final and those are the games we look at, when everything’s on the line.”

There have also been some notable omissions with World Cup-winning forwards Pip Love, Joanah Ngan-Woo and Kendra Reynolds overlooked.

Bunting said it wasn’t an easy squad to select.

“We’ve had a one-day turnaround with those conversations and we haven’t gone into any detail with the players, so out of respect for them I won’t speak about that," he said.

"It’s been really tough. We need to have depth in those positions and there’s new players to go and experience what’s coming. The excitement, the skill that these players bring and the mobility around the field has been really impressive.”

It's been brighter news for Smith who is back in the Black Ferns environment looking to add to her 27 Tests having previously retired in 2020 due to a serious back injury.

But after giving birth to her daughter in 2021, she was given the all-clear to play rugby again and her form for Northland this season impressed selectors.

The Black Ferns celebrate a try against the USA. (Source: Photosport)

Smith said she was shocked to be included.

“I’m just so grateful for the opportunity to be here. I know that it isn’t just my achievement, it’s the achievement of everyone over the last two years coming back after baby, the babysitters, getting last minute shifts off so I could go to a game, there’s so many people. I just feel like it’s our achievement.”

The Black Ferns play the second and final O’Reilly Cup match against Australia on September 30 in Hamilton, while their opening WXV1 match is against France on October 21 in Wellington.

Black Ferns End of Year squad

Hookers: Georgia Ponsonby, Luka Connor, Natalie Delamere

Props: Kate Henwood, Krystal Murray, Chryss Viliko*, Amy Rule, Sophie Fisher*, Tanya Kalounivale

Locks: Charmaine Smith, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos

Loose Forwards: Alana Bremner, Kennedy Simon [CC], Layla Sae*, Liana Mikaele Tu'u, Lucy Jenkins

Halfbacks: Ariana Bayler, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Iritana Hohaia

First Five-Eighths: Rosie Kelly, Ruahei Demant [CC]

Midfield: Amy du Plessis, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai'i (Sylvia) Brunt, Patricia Maliepo

Outside Backs: Katelyn Vahaakolo, Martha Mataele*, Mererangi Paul, Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui

Unavailable for selection due to injury: Ayesha Leti-I'iga (knee), Awhina Tangen Wainohu (neck), Charmaine McMenamin (knee), Santo Taumata (knee)

[*Denotes new cap]