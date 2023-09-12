Rugby
1News

'Really tough' calls made in end-of-year Black Ferns squad

By Kate Wells, Sport Reporter
12:48pm

Four uncapped players have been named in Allan Bunting’s 30-strong squad for the final O’Reilly Cup match against Australia later this month, and the inaugural WXV1 Tournament.

The conclusion of the Farah Palmer Cup has seen some changes in the Black Ferns side for their upcoming Tests, including the return of a few familiar faces to compliment the new ones.

Ruby Tui is back in the environment after returning from sabbatical, and lock Charmaine Smith has earned a recall after an impressive season with Chiefs Manawa and Northland.

Chryss Viliko, Sophie Fisher, Layla Sae and Martha Mataele are set to make their international debuts, impressing selectors in the FPC. Fisher was part of the winning Auckland Storm side and received the call from Black Ferns assistant coach Steve Jackson.

“I was on my way home from the airport and I had my mum in the car so it was very emotional, I don’t recall what Jacko [Steve] said after congratulations, he just kept talking and I wasn’t listening.” Fisher said.

Fisher is in just her second season at tighthead prop, having previously played at lock. Coach Allan Bunting said she was a standout in the final against Canterbury.

Allan Bunting looks on at Black Ferns training.

Allan Bunting looks on at Black Ferns training. (Source: Photosport)

“I’ve seen some massive growth in Sophie. She had a massive impact in the final and those are the games we look at, when everything’s on the line.”

There have also been some notable omissions with World Cup-winning forwards Pip Love, Joanah Ngan-Woo and Kendra Reynolds overlooked.

Bunting said it wasn’t an easy squad to select.

“We’ve had a one-day turnaround with those conversations and we haven’t gone into any detail with the players, so out of respect for them I won’t speak about that," he said.

"It’s been really tough. We need to have depth in those positions and there’s new players to go and experience what’s coming. The excitement, the skill that these players bring and the mobility around the field has been really impressive.”

It's been brighter news for Smith who is back in the Black Ferns environment looking to add to her 27 Tests having previously retired in 2020 due to a serious back injury.

But after giving birth to her daughter in 2021, she was given the all-clear to play rugby again and her form for Northland this season impressed selectors.

The Black Ferns celebrate a try against the USA.

The Black Ferns celebrate a try against the USA. (Source: Photosport)

Smith said she was shocked to be included.

“I’m just so grateful for the opportunity to be here. I know that it isn’t just my achievement, it’s the achievement of everyone over the last two years coming back after baby, the babysitters, getting last minute shifts off so I could go to a game, there’s so many people. I just feel like it’s our achievement.”

The Black Ferns play the second and final O’Reilly Cup match against Australia on September 30 in Hamilton, while their opening WXV1 match is against France on October 21 in Wellington.

Black Ferns End of Year squad

Hookers: Georgia Ponsonby, Luka Connor, Natalie Delamere

Props: Kate Henwood, Krystal Murray, Chryss Viliko*, Amy Rule, Sophie Fisher*, Tanya Kalounivale

Locks: Charmaine Smith, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos

Loose Forwards: Alana Bremner, Kennedy Simon [CC], Layla Sae*, Liana Mikaele Tu'u, Lucy Jenkins

Halfbacks: Ariana Bayler, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Iritana Hohaia

First Five-Eighths: Rosie Kelly, Ruahei Demant [CC]

Midfield: Amy du Plessis, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai'i (Sylvia) Brunt, Patricia Maliepo

Outside Backs: Katelyn Vahaakolo, Martha Mataele*, Mererangi Paul, Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui

Unavailable for selection due to injury: Ayesha Leti-I'iga (knee), Awhina Tangen Wainohu (neck), Charmaine McMenamin (knee), Santo Taumata (knee)

[*Denotes new cap]

RugbyBlack Ferns

SHARE ME

More Stories

Sir Wayne Smith: 'Skinny little kid from Putāruru' knighted

Sir Wayne Smith: 'Skinny little kid from Putāruru' knighted

The revered rugby coach received his title at an investiture ceremony in Auckland today although he still feels "awkward" about his new status.

Fri, Sep 8

1:46

Tensions high on eve of major rugby governance review

Tensions high on eve of major rugby governance review

1News understands New Zealand Rugby executives have been labelled "out of touch" during a virtual meeting between provincial unions and the national body.

Wed, Aug 30

Whitney Hansen named coach of new Black Ferns XV team

Whitney Hansen named coach of new Black Ferns XV team

Fri, Aug 18

NZR launch digital platform featuring docos and Waititi series

NZR launch digital platform featuring docos and Waititi series

Thu, Aug 17

Brazier chasing 'perfect ending' in Paris with Sevens sisters

Brazier chasing 'perfect ending' in Paris with Sevens sisters

Tue, Aug 1

2:17

Analysis: Black Ferns' comeback over US a big win for Bunting

Analysis: Black Ferns' comeback over US a big win for Bunting

Sat, Jul 15

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Massive whale washes up on Horowhenua beach

Massive whale washes up on Horowhenua beach

17 mins ago

Over 2000 feared dead in Libya after storm causes severe flooding

Over 2000 feared dead in Libya after storm causes severe flooding

29 mins ago

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Cher to release her first Christmas album

39 mins ago

River of wine paints Portuguese town red after tanks burst

River of wine paints Portuguese town red after tanks burst

49 mins ago

Warriors home final tickets sell out within minutes

Warriors home final tickets sell out within minutes

51 mins ago

Prefu: Economy 'holding its own' – Grant Robertson

Prefu: Economy 'holding its own' – Grant Robertson

More from Entertainment

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Cher to release her first Christmas album

The 77-year-old is looking to spread some Christmas Cher very soon.

29 mins ago

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

The initial lineup for Wellington’s Jim Beam Homegrown has been announced, with a number of iconic Kiwi artists returning to the iconic waterfront festival.

10:34am

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

10:18am

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

7:33am

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

9:30pm