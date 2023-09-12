Politics
1News

No action taken over Labour MP's flyer - ASA

53 mins ago
Shanan Halbert.

Shanan Halbert. (Source: 1News)

An Auckland Labour MP has defended housing claims made in a flyer he released after it was complained about to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

The complaint was made about Northcote MP Shanan Halbert's election campaign flyer that celebrates “1700 new warm, dry homes as part of the Northcote Development”.

Those new homes aren’t due to be completed until 2026.

A complaint was about the campaign advertisement on September 4.

The ASA has released its decision and said "no further action" was required as the issue did not "reach the threshold to breach the relevant Advertising Standards Authority Codes".

The flyer is a mix of Labour policies that they plan on implementing should they win the election and things they've already done.

According to Stuff, 425 homes have been built in Northcote since Labour was elected in 2017, but 317 (314 state houses) have been knocked down or moved.

Currently, there are 682 homes under construction, with 611 yet to commence.

This means there has been a gain of 1402 new houses, compared to 1700 on the flyer.

In a statement to 1News, Halbert defended the flyer. He said it “clearly talks about things I've delivered as an MP and things I am asking the people of Northcote to continue supporting me as their strong local voice in Parliament so I can help deliver”.

“Anyone from our community can see first-hand the progress that is being made in the Northcote Housing Development.

“Just last week, we opened another set of public homes. This is alongside upgrading our schools, water infrastructure and plans to actually tackle local congestion.”

He blamed the complaint on the National Party’s “cheap attempts at devaluing the investment I’ve secured for my community”.

“Instead of playing dirty, they should actually come up with a plan for Northcote - because, at the moment, they don't have one.”

“I stand by the flyer,” he said. “I'm proud of my track record, the investment in Northcote and my positive plans for our area. I’m happy to show you around.”

In 2020, Labour pulled flyers making claims about housing In Northcote after a complaint to the ASA.

At the time, Labour acknowledged the error and apologised.

New ZealandPoliticsAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Simply idiotic' man arrested for alleged laser strike on police helicopter

'Simply idiotic' man arrested for alleged laser strike on police helicopter

At around 12.20am today, the eagle was deployed over the suburb of Māngere when it was "repeatedly targeted by a laser from the ground".

2 mins ago

Election live: Labour's poll crash, Govt to open books today

Election live: Labour's poll crash, Govt to open books today

1News reporters bring you the latest election updates from across the country.

14 mins ago

Person dies in South Auckland crash

Person dies in South Auckland crash

8:45am

Hipkins vows to 'go for it' as Labour hits rock bottom in polls

Hipkins vows to 'go for it' as Labour hits rock bottom in polls

8:37am

7:53

Free cervical screening extended if Labour re-elected

Free cervical screening extended if Labour re-elected

5:00am

Couple arrive to find rental hasn't been available for more than a year

Couple arrive to find rental hasn't been available for more than a year

8:06pm

6:42

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

'Simply idiotic' man arrested for alleged laser strike on police helicopter

'Simply idiotic' man arrested for alleged laser strike on police helicopter

9 mins ago

Grand Canyon hiker dies after trying to walk 34km in a day

Grand Canyon hiker dies after trying to walk 34km in a day

14 mins ago

Election live: Labour's poll crash, Govt to open books today

Election live: Labour's poll crash, Govt to open books today

22 mins ago

Tonga's Fekitoa looking forward to 'toughest game' against Ireland

Tonga's Fekitoa looking forward to 'toughest game' against Ireland

34 mins ago

US researcher pulled from Turkish cave over a week after he fell ill

US researcher pulled from Turkish cave over a week after he fell ill

42 mins ago

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

More from Entertainment

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

The initial lineup for Wellington’s Jim Beam Homegrown has been announced, with a number of iconic Kiwi artists returning to the iconic waterfront festival.

42 mins ago

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

The Kiwi filmmaker's new series on NZR+ follows his deep dive into French rugby, and allowed him to express his own love for the boys in black.

58 mins ago

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

7:33am

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

9:30pm

Chris Evans reportedly marries Alba Bapista in 'at-home' wedding

Chris Evans reportedly marries Alba Bapista in 'at-home' wedding

7:00pm