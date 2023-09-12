Free cervical screening extended if Labour re-elected

Labour would make cervical screenings free for those aged between 25 and 69 years, should it be re-elected to power at the election.

The policy would cost $20 million per year and is expected to save people up to $100 on the usual co-payment for the procedure. Cervical screens are recommended every three years.

It's expected to impact more than 1.4 million New Zealanders, if implemented.

Women's health spokesperson Willow-Jean Prime said cervical cancer was one of the most preventable cancers and regular screening saved lives.

"It is critical cost isn't a barrier to accessing early detection."

She said making cervical cancer screening free for everyone eligible brought it into line with other forms of cancer screening, such as breast cancer.

“In addition to pledging to make screening free if re-elected, the Government is also rolling out today a new self-test option which looks for the human papilloma virus (HPV), rather than cell changes.

Conservation Minister Willow-Jean Prime. (Source: Getty)

“With innovations in cancer prevention and screening like the self-test New Zealand can make significant reductions in cervical cancer rates."

She said the new test was a "simple and quick" swab that people could choose to do themselves while under supervision at a health facility. In time that would extend to home as well, she said.

Prime said the announcement built on the extension of free screening - starting today - for people aged 30 and over who had never had a cervical screen or had not had one in the last five years, as well as people requiring follow up, Māori and Pacific people, and Community Service Card holders.

Prime said the $20m per year price tag would be funded from within health baselines.

“We’re focused on making access to healthcare and medicines free so no one misses out. Our policy of free prescriptions would be gone under National.

“This month is Cervical Screening Awareness Month, and with free HPV vaccinations and increasing access to our new HPV self-test, ultimately we can achieve enough coverage to make cervical cancer a thing of the past."