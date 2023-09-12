Health
1News

Free cervical screening extended if Labour re-elected

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
5:00am
A hospital ward (file photo).

A hospital ward (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

Labour would make cervical screenings free for those aged between 25 and 69 years, should it be re-elected to power at the election.

The policy would cost $20 million per year and is expected to save people up to $100 on the usual co-payment for the procedure. Cervical screens are recommended every three years.

It's expected to impact more than 1.4 million New Zealanders, if implemented.

Women's health spokesperson Willow-Jean Prime said cervical cancer was one of the most preventable cancers and regular screening saved lives.

"It is critical cost isn't a barrier to accessing early detection."

She said making cervical cancer screening free for everyone eligible brought it into line with other forms of cancer screening, such as breast cancer.

“In addition to pledging to make screening free if re-elected, the Government is also rolling out today a new self-test option which looks for the human papilloma virus (HPV), rather than cell changes.

Conservation Minister Willow-Jean Prime.

Conservation Minister Willow-Jean Prime. (Source: Getty)

“With innovations in cancer prevention and screening like the self-test New Zealand can make significant reductions in cervical cancer rates."

She said the new test was a "simple and quick" swab that people could choose to do themselves while under supervision at a health facility. In time that would extend to home as well, she said.

Prime said the announcement built on the extension of free screening - starting today - for people aged 30 and over who had never had a cervical screen or had not had one in the last five years, as well as people requiring follow up, Māori and Pacific people, and Community Service Card holders.

Prime said the $20m per year price tag would be funded from within health baselines.

“We’re focused on making access to healthcare and medicines free so no one misses out. Our policy of free prescriptions would be gone under National.

“This month is Cervical Screening Awareness Month, and with free HPV vaccinations and increasing access to our new HPV self-test, ultimately we can achieve enough coverage to make cervical cancer a thing of the past."

New ZealandPoliticsHealthYour Vote 2023

SHARE ME

More Stories

Cancer patients travelling for treatment due to doctor shortage

Cancer patients travelling for treatment due to doctor shortage

The Cancer Society in Christchurch says it is using motels to house Otago and Southland patients as their own accommodation is full to overflowing.

54 mins ago

Election live: Latest developments from the campaign trail

Election live: Latest developments from the campaign trail

1News reporters bring you the latest election updates from across the country.

6:55pm

Luxon dismissive of prospect of ACT offering confidence-only deal

Luxon dismissive of prospect of ACT offering confidence-only deal

4:47pm

Woman with allergy died after being given penicillin

Woman with allergy died after being given penicillin

2:02pm

'He's wrong': Luxon disagrees with Winston Peters' Māori comments

'He's wrong': Luxon disagrees with Winston Peters' Māori comments

12:49pm

3:15

Waihau Bay residents 'resort to pliers' over seeing dentist

Waihau Bay residents 'resort to pliers' over seeing dentist

12:35pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

27 mins ago

Jimmy Neesham ready to give World Cup 'one last, good crack'

Jimmy Neesham ready to give World Cup 'one last, good crack'

31 mins ago

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

2:31

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

54 mins ago

Cancer patients travelling for treatment due to doctor shortage

Cancer patients travelling for treatment due to doctor shortage

6:54am

All Blacks 'won’t be taking any risks' with injured Cane - Ryan

All Blacks 'won’t be taking any risks' with injured Cane - Ryan

6:42am

Crowds, heat and 'chaotic' metro journeys at RWC, say Kiwi fans

Crowds, heat and 'chaotic' metro journeys at RWC, say Kiwi fans

6:21am

Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts after nearly two months of quiet

Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts after nearly two months of quiet

More from Entertainment

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

The mental health advocate was quickly wrapped in a blanket and surrounded by production crew on the set of the latest season of the show.

31 mins ago

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

The Saturday night premiere of the film at Toronto's Roy Thomson Hall was delayed by about 20 minutes while authorities verified that the threat wasn't credible.

9:30pm

Chris Evans reportedly marries Alba Bapista in 'at-home' wedding

Chris Evans reportedly marries Alba Bapista in 'at-home' wedding

7:00pm

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

2:37pm

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

Sun, Sep 10