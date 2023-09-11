Entertainment
1News

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

34 mins ago
The Weeknd performs in July 2023

The Weeknd performs in July 2023 (Source: Getty)

Ticket-holders for the first of two concerts by The Weeknd in Auckland received an email this morning advising that the show had been rescheduled.

Ticketmaster announced that the Blinding Lights singer's Thursday, December 7 concert at Eden Park has been moved to Saturday, December 9.

The success of Australian shows has resulted in the announcement of a fourth show at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium, the email said.

"Due to the phenomenal demand for tickets and to accommodate as many fans as possible, the Weeknd will be adding a fourth show in Melbourne.

"The addition of this show has resulted in the need for the Dec 7 Auckland show to be rescheduled."

All existing tickets remain valid for the rescheduled show without the need for exchange, while patrons unable to attend the new date can obtain a refund before September 29.

The After Hours til Dawn Tour is The Weeknd's seventh concert tour, in support of his fourth and fifth studio albums, After Hours and Dawn FM.

EntertainmentMusicAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Riot was born at Los Angeles' Cedars Sinai Hospital at 7.41am on 1 August, two days before it was reported he had made his way into the world.

Sun, Sep 10

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen announced on his website that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.”

Fri, Sep 8

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Fri, Sep 8

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Thu, Sep 7

3:59

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Thu, Sep 7

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

Thu, Sep 7

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

Warriors 'back to drawing board' but optimistic ahead of home semi

Warriors 'back to drawing board' but optimistic ahead of home semi

34 mins ago

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

47 mins ago

Election live: Latest developments from the campaign trail

Election live: Latest developments from the campaign trail

2:07pm

13-year-old boy missing for over a month in Tauranga

13-year-old boy missing for over a month in Tauranga

2:02pm

Woman with allergy died after being given penicillin

Woman with allergy died after being given penicillin

1:47pm

Climber 'lucky to be alive' after 600m fall down Mount Taranaki

Climber 'lucky to be alive' after 600m fall down Mount Taranaki

More from Entertainment

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

Concertgoers were sent an email today advising them of the change.

34 mins ago

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

The on/off couple have had a third child — named Techno Mechanicus.

9:55pm

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

Sun, Sep 10

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Sun, Sep 10

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Sat, Sep 9