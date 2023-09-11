The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

Ticket-holders for the first of two concerts by The Weeknd in Auckland received an email this morning advising that the show had been rescheduled.

Ticketmaster announced that the Blinding Lights singer's Thursday, December 7 concert at Eden Park has been moved to Saturday, December 9.

The success of Australian shows has resulted in the announcement of a fourth show at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium, the email said.

"Due to the phenomenal demand for tickets and to accommodate as many fans as possible, the Weeknd will be adding a fourth show in Melbourne.

"The addition of this show has resulted in the need for the Dec 7 Auckland show to be rescheduled."

All existing tickets remain valid for the rescheduled show without the need for exchange, while patrons unable to attend the new date can obtain a refund before September 29.

The After Hours til Dawn Tour is The Weeknd's seventh concert tour, in support of his fourth and fifth studio albums, After Hours and Dawn FM.