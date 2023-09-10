Te Ao Māori
Tāmaki Makaurau, where a Cabinet minister could lose their seat

34 mins ago

Labour Cabinet Minister Peeni Henare is facing a tough fight to hold onto the Māori electorate of Tāmaki Makaurau, amid a strong challenge from Te Pāti Māori.

Despite the massive swing towards Labour in 2020, Henare's majority fell in the seat to just under 1000 votes.

Now he's up against Te Pāti Māori candidate Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp, who is the chief executive of Manurewa Marae, along with candidates from several other parties.

Henare told Q+A's Whena Owen that he is running on his record, which includes progress in provision of housing.

"My campaign is focused on protecting what we've achieved," he said. "I've been involved in establishing the Māori Health Authority and Māori housing projects and they are gone if Labour is voted out.

"And I'm proud that when I look out across Tāmaki Makaurau, there have been lots of new builds for whānau here in Tāmaki. But, of course, we've got lots more to do."

His rival from Te Pāti Māori is taking over from John Tamihere, who ran in the seat in 2020.

"Our people want change. They want to see someone whose actually going to support their manaaki and care for them, just like we do on our marae," Kemp said.

"I don't think they see that in Labour anymore."

National are also running a candidate in the seat, the first time for the party since 2002.

Hinurewa Te Hau, 38 on National's list, previously stood for National in the 90s, and also stood for the Māori Party under Dame Tariana Turia and Tā Pita Sharples.

"For me they've [Te Pāti Māori] gone too far to the left. Doesn't mean I disrespect what they're doing — far from it," Te Hau said.

"Dame Tariana has always said to us the social welfare system doesn't fit our people, and I completely agree with that. This is about self reliance, self determination, autonomy."

Darleen Tana will be running for the Greens, and Hannah Tamaki will be running for Vision NZ.

