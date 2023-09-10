National to bring back national health targets if elected

National has announced it will bring back National Health Targets for wait times and cancer treatment if elected.

The party's health spokesperson Shane Reti said bringing back the targets would focus the health system on achieving better results and incentivise GP clinics to lift immunisation rates.

The health targets were created in 2007 by the Labour government, with then-health minister Pete Hodgson saying the 10 targets he introduced were aimed at "achieving the best possible health outcomes for all New Zealanders".

When National entered government in 2008, it cut the targets from 10 to six - dropping goals for mental health, oral health and nutrition and physical exercise.

It kept five of Labour's targets - elective surgery, cancer treatment, immunisation, smoking, and heart and diabetes checks. It also added a new target of cutting emergency department waiting times.

In 2018, then-Health Minister David Clark removed National Health Targets because they created “perverse incentives”, but the Opposition said there was no evidence to suggest that's true.

“The Labour Government’s approach to health has taken New Zealand backwards. Wait lists and emergency department wait times have soared, childhood immunisation rates have plunged, and New Zealanders are facing longer delays to access urgent cancer treatment or surgery," Reti said today.

“That’s unacceptable to National. Put simply, health targets save lives so we will restore them to focus the system on doing better for New Zealanders. We will hold ourselves publicly accountable for progress by publishing the results every quarter, for each region.

“Having transparent targets with regular, robust reporting helps identify where the system is falling short and focuses effort on improving outcomes.”

Health targets

National’s five major targets for health will be:

1. Shorter stays in emergency department – 95% of patients to be admitted, discharged or transferred from an emergency department within six hours.

2. Faster cancer treatment – 85% of patients to receive cancer management within 31 days of the decision to treat.

3. Improved immunisation – 95% of two-year-olds receiving their full age-appropriate immunisations.

4. Shorter wait times for first specialist assessment – a meaningful reduction in the number of people waiting more than four months to see a specialist (target to be set in government).

5. Shorter wait times for surgery – a meaningful reduction in the number of people waiting more than four months for surgery (target to be set in government).