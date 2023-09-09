'Talks a big game': Labour, ACT criticise Nats' social housing policy

National's plan to deliver better social housing has been criticised by both Labour and ACT.

National said earlier today that a government they lead would reform Kāinga Ora, increase the number of funded social housing places and work closer with community housing providers.

The party also pledged to end the use of emergency housing motels in Rotorua within two years.

But Labour's housing spokesperson Megan Woods has called the policy "vacant", saying: "National has no costings, no timelines and no credibility either."

While National's housing spokesperson Chris Bishop said the Government had "catastrophically failed in housing", Woods said it's Labour that's delivered, adding "more public housing with Community Housing Providers than any government in New Zealand's history".

ADVERTISEMENT

Woods added National "talks a big game about working with Community Housing Providers".

"National hasn't committed a single extra cent to build more houses, but somehow think they can get more out of Labour's existing pool of money."

Meanwhile, ACT's deputy leader and housing spokesperson Brooke van Velden said that while National's housing plan is better than Labour's, it does not touch the real issue.

ACT deputy leader Brooke van Velden. (Source: Getty)

"The real problems are that the rules for getting a resource consent are too complicated and it takes too long. Infrastructure funding is inadequate, so councils see development as a cost. Council building inspections are too inflexible for innovation, but also managed to miss leaky buildings. These problems push up costs no matter who the builder is."

Van Velden said that high building costs and unnecessary red tape are why Kiwis end up with such high house prices and why so many people are locked out of the market.

"ACT is the only party that understands that if you want to build more houses, you need to cut unnecessary red tape, not just rewrite it."

ADVERTISEMENT

The party said it will announce its own housing policy tomorrow.