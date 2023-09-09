World
Kutcher, Kunis wrote letters supporting Masterson ahead of sentencing

37 mins ago
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote letters of support for convicted rapist Danny Masterson ahead of his sentencing.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote letters of support to the judge for their former co-star Danny Masterson ahead of his rape sentencing.

They were two of more than 50 people who did so, Variety reports.

The couple, who starred alongside Masterson in the sitcom That '70s Show, wrote to the judge in an effort to reduce the sentence.

In Kutcher's letter, he referred to Masterson as a "role model".

"While I'm aware that the judgement has been cast as guilty on two counts of rape by force and the victims have a great desire for justice, I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing," said Kutcher's letter.

"I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would [be] a tertiary injustice in and of itself. Thank you for taking the time to read this."

In Kunis' letter, she vouched for Masterson's "exceptional character".

"I wholeheartedly vouch for Danny Masterson's exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him. His dedication to leading a drug-free life and the genuine care he extends to others make him an outstanding role model and friend."

A judge sentenced Masterson to 30 years to life in prison yesterday for the rapes of two women two decades ago.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo handed down the sentence to the 47-year-old Masterson after hearing statements from the women about the trauma they experienced, and the suffering caused by the disturbing memories in the years since.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

