Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Danny Masterson in 'administrative segregation' in jail

10 mins ago
Danny Masterson is convicted of two counts of rape.

Danny Masterson is convicted of two counts of rape. (Source: Associated Press)

Danny Masterson is being kept in "administrative segregation" in jail for his safety.

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault and rape.

The 47-year-old actor faces up to 30 years in prison after being found guilty during a retrial in Los Angeles last month of drugging and raping two women.

Masterson is currently behind bars at the LA County Men's Central Jail while he awaits sentencing.

TMZ reports that Masterson has not been placed in lockup with the general population, but instead, he is being housed in "administrative segregation" for his own safety.

This is the same unit where fellow famous faces such as Suge Knight and OJ Simpson previously stayed.

Masterson - who is best known for starring in That ’70s Show - was found guilty by a jury of seven women and five men.

However, the jury failed to reach a verdict on a third count that alleged Masterson raped a long-time girlfriend.

During the trial, Masterson was accused of raping three women in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003.

The actor was accused of drugging the women before assaulting them.

It was also alleged that Masterson - who did not testify - used his links to the Church of Scientology to escape the repercussions for years.

The women claimed that they were intimidated, harassed and stalked by the Church.

On the other hand, his team argued that the acts were consensual. They also questioned the reliability of the witnesses.

Masterson faced a retrial in Los Angeles after jurors failed to reach a verdict in 2022.

Judge Charlaine F Olmedo declared a mistrial following lengthy deliberations by the jurors.

The judge said at the time: "I find the jurors hopelessly deadlocked."

EntertainmentTelevisionCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man shocked with taser 6 times died from enlarged heart, cocaine use

Man shocked with taser 6 times died from enlarged heart, cocaine use

The teacher was shocked with a Taser at least six times during a struggle when he resisted, later suffering a cardiac arrest.

8:57pm

Elliot Page reveals he was verbally assaulted by A-list actor

Elliot Page reveals he was verbally assaulted by A-list actor

The incident happened after he first publicly opened up about his sexuality in 2014.

1:15pm

Judge rules 3 women can testify in Cuba Gooding Jr sex assault trial

Judge rules 3 women can testify in Cuba Gooding Jr sex assault trial

12:40pm

New records shed light on Jeffrey Epstein's final days

New records shed light on Jeffrey Epstein's final days

11:33am

Kanye West sued by photographer after throwing her phone

Kanye West sued by photographer after throwing her phone

11:06am

Jamie Foxx 'will give update on his health when he’s ready'

Jamie Foxx 'will give update on his health when he’s ready'

8:30am

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Danny Masterson in 'administrative segregation' in jail

Danny Masterson in 'administrative segregation' in jail

30 mins ago

Nearly a quarter of Ukraine's air-raid shelters locked or unusable

Nearly a quarter of Ukraine's air-raid shelters locked or unusable

49 mins ago

Man City beats Man United in FA Cup final, hopes to make treble

Man City beats Man United in FA Cup final, hopes to make treble

6:41am

Four injured, one critical after early morning Auckland crash

Four injured, one critical after early morning Auckland crash

6:20am

Temu shopping app: Use it at your own risk, expert says

Temu shopping app: Use it at your own risk, expert says

6:00am

As anti-gay sentiment grows, more LGBTQ+ people seek to flee Uganda

As anti-gay sentiment grows, more LGBTQ+ people seek to flee Uganda
1
2
3
4
5
6