Entertainment
1News

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

39 mins ago
Jimmy Fallon took over as host of The Tonight Show from Jay Leno in 2014.

Jimmy Fallon took over as host of The Tonight Show from Jay Leno in 2014. (Source: Getty)

American late-night host Jimmy Fallon has apologised to his employees after several former staff members on The Tonight Show spoke to Rolling Stone about what they described as a "toxic workplace".

Fallon told a Zoom meeting with his employees that the allegations were "embarrassing".

"Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends. I feel so bad I can't even tell you," he said.

"I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people."

Sixteen current and former staffers told Rolling Stone that Fallon's erratic behaviour spoiled their "dream" of working in late-night television. They worked in a range of positions on the show, from production crew members to office staffers and in the writers' room.

Seven former employees said their mental health was impacted by their alleged experiences working at The Tonight Show.

Staff said it was common to hear people referring to guests' dressing rooms as "crying rooms", because that's where they would go to let out their emotions when they were upset with their alleged mistreatment.

"It's a bummer because it was my dream job," one former employee told Rolling Stone.

"Writing for late night is a lot of people's dream job, and they're coming into this and it becomes a nightmare very quickly. It's sad that it's like that, especially knowing that it doesn't have to be that way."

A spokesperson for NBC defended the program in a statement — but did not mention Fallon himself.

"We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority," the spokesperson said.

"As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate.

"As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behaviour inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly."

EntertainmentNorth AmericaTelevision

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

"Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," the reality TV star said.

Thu, Sep 7

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

Chad Michael Busto, 43, failed to attend a fitting for his GPS monitor.

Thu, Sep 7

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

Wed, Sep 6

'Irretrievably broken': Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

'Irretrievably broken': Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

Wed, Sep 6

Cop nabs The Hoff and Rhys Darby on Stewart Island / Rakiura

Cop nabs The Hoff and Rhys Darby on Stewart Island / Rakiura

Wed, Sep 6

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Tue, Sep 5

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

3 mins ago

US knocked out of FIBA World Cup with shock loss to Germany

US knocked out of FIBA World Cup with shock loss to Germany

21 mins ago

Senior All Blacks not dwelling on World Cup 'disappointment'

Senior All Blacks not dwelling on World Cup 'disappointment'

32 mins ago

French President Macron jeered at opening ceremony for Rugby World Cup

French President Macron jeered at opening ceremony for Rugby World Cup

39 mins ago

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

56 mins ago

National pledge end to Rotorua emergency housing motels

National pledge end to Rotorua emergency housing motels

10:47am

Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault, coercion

Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault, coercion

More from Entertainment

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Sixteen current and former staffers told Rolling Stone that Fallon's erratic behaviour spoiled their "dream" of working in late-night television.

39 mins ago

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen announced on his website that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.”

Fri, Sep 8

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Fri, Sep 8

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Thu, Sep 7

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Thu, Sep 7