'It's personal': The mates constructing support for mental health

Content warning: This article contains mention of suicide and may be distressing to some readers.

Like many sectors, times are tough in construction — especially for its workers.

Last year, 62 people in the construction industry died by suicide. On average, that's one person per week.

That's why MATES in Construction was formed.

MATES in Construction is a group of people with ties to the industry, building something big to support mental health for New Zealand's construction workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In what was once seen as a tough guys industry, where a harden up attitude was common, the collective is wanting to break down the barriers to mental health support and let everyone know that help is available.

James Weller from Fulton Hogan told Seven Sharp that they started working with the collective in 2019.

"Across the whole of New Zealand our 5000 staff are really supported by MATES in Construction, not just through the emergencies… We have people within our business that can look after our people," he said.

Field officer Raman Lee said the collective is personal.

"We've lost a family member and quite a few mates from school… We are six times more likely to lose one of the crew to suicide than a work site accident and when you put it in that perspective you see the importance."

According to the MATES in Construction website, 3924 people have been trained to deal with mental health and 7441 call backs have been made to construction workers who are struggling. More than 3000 — 3413 — worksites have received MATES in Construction programmes.

"There are 300,000 workers in this industry… We've trained 70,000 but we're still getting through," Lee said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm pretty passionate about it."

Watch the above video to learn more about MATES in Construction, or visit the website here.