New Zealand
1News

Air NZ passengers watch All Blacks game live in the air

8:32pm
The airline served half time oranges while kicking off its onboard live sport feature on the way to Fiji.

Kiwis onboard NZ950 heading to Nadi, Fiji, were able to witness the All Blacks' upsetting loss today as Air New Zealand kicked off its live sports feature.

Air New Zealand said that, despite the game's result, fans of the national team were cheering them on from 33,000 feet.

The feature will be available on the airline's 787 and 777 aircraft, giving passengers "more entertainment options than ever before", Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said.

"We've been on a mission to give customers the best entertainment options in the skies and with WiFi enabled across our widebody fleet, adding live sport is a fantastic way to give customers access to even more content so they never have to miss a minute of the game."

She added that there are a few guidelines they want passengers to keep in mind, like staying onside in your seat and keeping neighbours in mind when celebrating.

Sport 24, the channel now available with Air New Zealand's live TV, will allow travellers to tune into big games from the Rugby World Cup, Premier League, US Open, NRL, AFL, NFL, and more.

