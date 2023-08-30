New Zealand
1News

Air NZ passengers will be able to watch live sport on some flights

18 mins ago
Richie Mo'unga runs a brave line against the Boks at Twickenham.

Richie Mo'unga runs a brave line against the Boks at Twickenham. (Source: Photosport)

Air New Zealand passengers will be able to watch live sport onboard some flights, the airline has revealed.

The airline said the live sport will be available on its widebody fleet — its 787 and 777 aircraft — with a trial starting from today.

It will include matches from the Rugby World Cup, Premier League football, US Open, NRL, AFL, NFL and others.

The airline hopes to screen Sport 24 from Panasonic Avionics on board 11 planes before the World Cup starts next weekend, with the remaining seven aircraft to have it enabled before October 14.

"We've been on a mission to give customers the best entertainment options in the skies and with WiFi enabled across our widebody fleet, adding live sport is a fantastic way to give customers access to even more content so they never have to miss a minute of the game," chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said.

"Just like most Kiwis, we're crazy about rugby, so kicking off the roll out of live sport today means they will be able to enjoy live rugby onboard and will be able to support their team even while in the air.

"We know many of our customers are passionate sports supporters, but there are a few guidelines we recommend keeping in mind, like staying onside in your seat and keeping neighbours in mind when celebrating."

New ZealandSportTravel

SHARE ME

More Stories

New look at proposed Central Otago airport

New look at proposed Central Otago airport

Christchurch Airport has released video and images of the proposed terminal and laid out reasons why a new regional airport should be built in Tarras.

1:00pm

1:26

Councils support airport’s bid to be next-gen aircraft base

Councils support airport’s bid to be next-gen aircraft base

The Nelson-Tasman region's two councils want Nelson Airport to host Air New Zealand’s first commercial next-gen aircraft.

Fri, Aug 25

Travel sector bouncing back in post-Covid recovery

Travel sector bouncing back in post-Covid recovery

Mon, Aug 21

Air NZ, Te Pūkenga join forces to boost number of aircraft engineers

Air NZ, Te Pūkenga join forces to boost number of aircraft engineers

Mon, Aug 21

Man removed from Air NZ flight to Samoa after 'security risk'

Man removed from Air NZ flight to Samoa after 'security risk'

Fri, Aug 18

South Island town named one of the most beautiful in the world

South Island town named one of the most beautiful in the world

Thu, Aug 17

4:11

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

Ugandan man charged with 'aggravated homosexuality'

Ugandan man charged with 'aggravated homosexuality'

14 mins ago

Road closed after vehicle, bike crash in Christchurch's Linwood

Road closed after vehicle, bike crash in Christchurch's Linwood

18 mins ago

Air NZ passengers will be able to watch live sport on some flights

Air NZ passengers will be able to watch live sport on some flights

29 mins ago

National's tax plan: 'Help on the way' for 'squeezed middle' - Luxon

9:00

National's tax plan: 'Help on the way' for 'squeezed middle' - Luxon

42 mins ago

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

The firearm boasts five stars, a bald eagle flying a Betsy Ross American flag, and the Liberty Bell.

42 mins ago

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

The actress believes he would be a good actor, but Harry is understood to believe he'd be ridiculed for it.

3:16pm

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Mon, Aug 28

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Mon, Aug 28

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Sun, Aug 27