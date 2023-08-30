Air NZ passengers will be able to watch live sport on some flights

Air New Zealand passengers will be able to watch live sport onboard some flights, the airline has revealed.

The airline said the live sport will be available on its widebody fleet — its 787 and 777 aircraft — with a trial starting from today.

It will include matches from the Rugby World Cup, Premier League football, US Open, NRL, AFL, NFL and others.

The airline hopes to screen Sport 24 from Panasonic Avionics on board 11 planes before the World Cup starts next weekend, with the remaining seven aircraft to have it enabled before October 14.

"We've been on a mission to give customers the best entertainment options in the skies and with WiFi enabled across our widebody fleet, adding live sport is a fantastic way to give customers access to even more content so they never have to miss a minute of the game," chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said.

"Just like most Kiwis, we're crazy about rugby, so kicking off the roll out of live sport today means they will be able to enjoy live rugby onboard and will be able to support their team even while in the air.

"We know many of our customers are passionate sports supporters, but there are a few guidelines we recommend keeping in mind, like staying onside in your seat and keeping neighbours in mind when celebrating."