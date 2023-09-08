Police seek vehicles after two houses shot at in Tairāwhiti

Police in Tairāwhiti are appealing for sightings of two vehicles after two houses were shot at in separate incidents earlier this week.

Detective Sergeant Eric Hunter said the first incident took place on Wednesday evening around 9pm, when a house on Newton St in Kaiti was shot at from a vehicle.

A dark-coloured sedan is believed to have been in the area around the time of the incident.

Three gang members aged 18, 25, and 31 were found in possession of a firearm and ammunition in a vehicle stop later that night.

They have been charged with unlawful possession and are due to appear in Gisborne District Court on Wednesday, September 16.

Hunter said the second incident occurred on Thursday evening shortly before 6pm, when a house on Mangapapa Rd, Mangapapa, was also shot at from a vehicle.

A silver Suburu is believed to have been in the area around the time of the incident.

A search warrant at a Gisborne address resulted in the seizure of a shotgun and the arrest of a 25-year-old gang member.

He is due to appear in Gisborne District Court today charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Fortunately, no one was injured in either incident.

Anyone who saw the dark-coloured sedan or the silver Subaru is encouraged to contact police.