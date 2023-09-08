New Zealand
1News

iPhone emergency feature used for first time in NZ river rescue

4:41pm

A new emergency SOS iPhone feature has been used for the first time in New Zealand to rescue hikers in Canterbury.

Two hikers found themselves cut off by rising waters at the Sudden Valley Stream near Arthur's Pass on Wednesday.

One of the hikers used the new iPhone feature, which sent a ping to Apple in the US.

Apple then contacted NZ Police who dispatched the Garden City Helicopter Aviation (GCH) rescue helicopter.

A spokesperson for Apple confirmed to 1News it's the first instance of an iPhone rescue in New Zealand that they are aware of.

Apple's new safety service Emergency SOS became available to New Zealand and Australian iPhone 14 users in May this year.

The technology connects users directly to satellites, enabling people in an area without WiFi or cell service to contact emergency services.

Footage of the rescue shows a GCH crew-member rappelling down to the swollen stream to rescue the two hikers.

While this technology has been successful in this case, it is not without its limitations.

GCH Aviation said that in no way can an iPhone replace a personal locator beacon (PLB).

"They can be dropped, they can run out of battery, so don't replace your PLB with an iPhone," a spokesperson said.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyAccidents

SHARE ME

More Stories

Comancheros' 'anti-social' behaviour leads to bikes being seized

Comancheros' 'anti-social' behaviour leads to bikes being seized

"We have no tolerance for this offending and will act without hesitation," police said.

58 mins ago

WorkSafe looking into incident which saw school student catch fire

WorkSafe looking into incident which saw school student catch fire

The incident, which left the student seriously injured, happened at Ashburton College on Friday.

Thu, Sep 7

Tragedy as Florida four-year-olds suffocate in toy chest

Tragedy as Florida four-year-olds suffocate in toy chest

Thu, Sep 7

Mama Hooch: Family business liquidated, owes $234k

Mama Hooch: Family business liquidated, owes $234k

Thu, Sep 7

$45k worth of meth and cash seized as 4 arrested in bust

$45k worth of meth and cash seized as 4 arrested in bust

Wed, Sep 6

Yanfei Bao: New areas searched for missing Christchurch woman

Yanfei Bao: New areas searched for missing Christchurch woman

Wed, Sep 6

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

Photos: Hong Kong floods after record-breaking rainfall

Photos: Hong Kong floods after record-breaking rainfall

32 mins ago

Reo champions Tāwhirimātea, Kaa Williams honoured

3:05

Reo champions Tāwhirimātea, Kaa Williams honoured

58 mins ago

Comancheros' 'anti-social' behaviour leads to bikes being seized

Comancheros' 'anti-social' behaviour leads to bikes being seized

5:24pm

Govt steps in to help migrant workers stranded with no work

Govt steps in to help migrant workers stranded with no work

5:00pm

Ex-soldier terror suspect may have escaped UK prison using food truck

Ex-soldier terror suspect may have escaped UK prison using food truck

4:41pm

iPhone emergency feature used for first time in NZ river rescue

0:42

iPhone emergency feature used for first time in NZ river rescue

More from Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen announced on his website that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.”

10:40am

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

The follow-up to 2022's Honestly, Nevermind — which was released without warning — was announced on the Canadian rapper's Instagram.

7:54am

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

8:35pm

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Thu, Sep 7

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

Thu, Sep 7