Health

Local Democracy Reporting

Vaping crackdown sees cameras installed in school's toilet corridors

2:08pm
Cameras and sensors are being installed in toilet corridors at Rangiora High School in a bid to crackdown on vaping (file photo).

Cameras and sensors are being installed in toilet corridors at Rangiora High School in a bid to crackdown on vaping (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

Cameras and sensors are being installed in toilet corridors at Rangiora High School in a bid to crackdown on vaping.

The growing vaping epidemic has left North Canterbury schools grappling with ways to manage it.

Rangiora High School principal Bruce Kearney said vaping had led to anti-social gatherings around bathrooms and the school was determined to stamp it out.

"Students often vape in our toilets in large groups and it can be intimidating for our students to actually use the toilets for their intended purpose."

Cameras have been installed in the main Rakahuri building in bathroom corridors, and more cameras and sensors will be gradually installed across the school.

He said the cameras and sensors were expensive and took money away from education, but vaping had got out of hand and schools were left to manage it as best they could.

Signs are being installed to indicate to students where there are cameras and vaping sensors.

"We should never have got into a situation where young people are addicted to a product which is supposed to help people stop smoking."

The school's board of trustees chairperson Simon Green said he has received positive comments from students since the announcement.

"We've had no concerns raised around privacy so far, and they are only being placed in the corridor and not in the cubicles themselves, so there is no privacy issue.

"The sensors are pretty good at picking up when people are using the toilet for a purpose other than what is intended."

Rangiora High School principal Bruce Kearney.

Rangiora High School principal Bruce Kearney. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

Kearney said the school is exploring addiction programmes with the school nurse in a bid to support students addicted to vaping.

He is also calling on parents to get in behind the school in allowing staff to "destroy" vaping products which are seized.

Kaiapoi High School principal Jason Reid said his school has investigated cameras and sensors but found them "too costly".

"We have enough ways of monitoring when vaping is likely to happen, and we can have those discussions."

But he said vaping is a growing problem in schools and he has real concerns about the ongoing health risks.

While vaping, like smoking, is banned in schools, it is proving to be addictive, which led to anxiety, increased impulses and irritation as students craved their next hit, he said.

"We don't know enough about the long term effects of the chemicals, but we do know that it is a highly addictive substance.

"We now have students who are looking for support to give it up.

"They are identifying that it is controlling their lives, and it impacts on how they function in the classroom."

Reid said he would like to see vaping become a prescription only medicine for giving up smoking.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

New ZealandEducationHealthSocial Issues

SHARE ME

More Stories

WorkSafe looking into incident which saw school student catch fire

WorkSafe looking into incident which saw school student catch fire

The incident, which left the student seriously injured, happened at Ashburton College on Friday.

2:46pm

Auckland residents win fight against apartment development

Auckland residents win fight against apartment development

An 81-apartment development on the North Shore was stopped, however an expert says density is needed, when done right.

11:41am

6:53

Eight-week wait for skin cancer test results risking lives - doctors

Eight-week wait for skin cancer test results risking lives - doctors

10:23am

ED doctors call for 24/7 security: 'Something needs to change'

ED doctors call for 24/7 security: 'Something needs to change'

8:58am

8:41

Lead, mercury fears fuel seaweed tonic warning

Lead, mercury fears fuel seaweed tonic warning

4:44pm

Teachers grade Labour's efforts to fix education

Teachers grade Labour's efforts to fix education

Wed, Sep 6

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

18 mins ago

Panthers not buying reports of Shaun Johnson injury

Panthers not buying reports of Shaun Johnson injury

19 mins ago

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

38 mins ago

Israeli team grow human embryo model without sperm or egg

Israeli team grow human embryo model without sperm or egg

54 mins ago

Analysis: Pressure builds on France to deliver World Cup glory

Analysis: Pressure builds on France to deliver World Cup glory

2:46pm

WorkSafe looking into incident which saw school student catch fire

WorkSafe looking into incident which saw school student catch fire

2:08pm

Vaping crackdown sees cameras installed in school's toilet corridors

Vaping crackdown sees cameras installed in school's toilet corridors

More from Entertainment

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

The singer's closest friend Mary Austin, to whom he left his house and his possessions, is selling it all — more than 1400 items.

19 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

"Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," the reality TV star said.

9:52am

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

6:16am

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

5:00am

'An epiphany': Opera star on his move from rugby field to stage

'An epiphany': Opera star on his move from rugby field to stage

5:00am